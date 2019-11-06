AOC Q27T1 Monitor Designed by Studio F.A. Porsche Looks the Part

(Image credit: AOC)

Amsterdam-based AOC has been collaborating with Studio F. A. Porsche (created by a grandson of the sports car maker's founder) and came up with the Q27T1, a slim and sleek 27-inch QHD monitor.

The Q27T1 sports an IPS panel with a 75 Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. That means it won't be one of the best gaming monitors, but should be suitable for less competitive gamers, especially with the FreeSync support, for fighting screen tears at refresh rates of 48 Hz and higher.

The display's max brightness is 350 nits, and color gamut coverage is decent with 107% sRGB. Being just an 8-bit panel with 16.7 million colors, it’s not meant for creative pros.

The design consists of a black glossy panel with slim bezels, and it has an asymmetric metal stand. This stand doesn’t support any adjustments beyond the panel’s tilt, but it does look neat. The rear of the monitor comes in white and black with a large AOC logo, and the I/O has its own cover to keep things looking good from the rear. The I/O itself consists of DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 1.4 ports and line in and out jacks.

All things considered, it’s a pretty decent monitor that certainly looks the part. Just don’t expect the greatest gaming performance from it, nor the ability to use it for professional creative work.

AOC’s Q27T1 is available in the U.K for £269, which translates to about $350 USD. For these specs, there are more competitive options available, but it looks like AOC is charging a premium for that stylish design.