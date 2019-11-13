Apple Mac Pro Available December, Starting at $5,999

Apple revealed its new Mac Pro back in June, and two weeks ago it made it through FCC approval – a sign that it’s arriving soon. Now, we finally have an official release date – December.

The new Mac Pro will come in a starting configuration that carries an octa-core Intel Xeon W processor with a boost clock of up to 4.0 GHz, 32 GB of memory and AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics. Once you start ticking boxes, the machine can be specified to pack up to a 28-Core Intel Xeon processor, 1.5 TB of DDR4 ECC memory in its dozen DIMM slots, and dual AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics, meaning it can pack up to four GPUs.

For storage, Apple has bumped the SSD storage options up to 8 TB.

In addition to the Mac Pro availability announcement, Apple also revealed that its Pro Display XDR would come as a 32-inch ‘Retina’ display, carrying a 6K resolution (6016 by 3384). It comes with a 10-bit panel for 1.073 billion colors with a DCI-P3 wide color space.

The new Mac Pro will start at a price of $5,999, with the Pro Display XDR starting at $4,999. The Pro stand you’ll likely need for the Pro Display XDR will set you back an additional $999, and upping the display from standard glass to nano-texture glass will cost you that same amount again.