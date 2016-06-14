'ARK: Survival Evolved' Will Feature A New Redwood Biome And Official Support For Popular Mods

ARK: Survival Evolved is an open world game with elements of sandbox, survival, action and exploration, among others. Studio Wildcard breathed more life into ARK during the PC Gaming Show by showcasing a new biome and official mod support.

Studio Wildcard intended for ARK to be mod-friendly, and players have been busy flexing their creative muscles since launch. The modding community has created numerous mods that change ARK gameplay altogether, thereby essentially creating a very different game.

Studio Wildcard has recognized the popularity of these mods, and announced official support for one popular mod in particular. Primitive+ is a role-playing mod based purely on surviving using basic tools and skills. Primitive+ has a large following on Steam because it requires players with varied skill sets to cooperate for survival and ultimately create a functioning and lasting community.



Primal Survival takes a very different approach to survival. In this scenario, players take control of ARK’s local populace -- the animals themselves. With Primal Survival, we get to witness a creature’s entire life cycle, from feeding to breeding. Players can play as any animal, ranging from ARK’s signature dinosaurs to birds and insects.



Along with these new mods, Studio Wildcard demonstrated ARK’s new redwood biome, which features towering, indestructible redwood trees. The massive redwoods add a vertical element, and players can build treehouse-like structures dozens of feet above the ground. Finally, Studio Wildcard revealed ARK’s newest denizen, the Titanosaur, which is a tremendous dinosaur that is large enough for players to build an entire fortress on.



It's good seeing the ARK: Survival Evolve modding community thrive, and even better seeing Studio Wildcard add official support for popular mods.



Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter.



