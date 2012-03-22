Asetek Unveils Liquid-Cooled Notebook Prototype

Instead of the standard heat pipes, the system combines liquid cooling and heat exchange to provide room for CPU overclocking.

The system uses a 2.5 GHz / 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7-2920XM processor that runs at 4.4 GHz. The two GPUs were overclocked from 680 to 800 MHz. Asetek claims that the overclocking resulted in an 18 percent performance improvement in 3D Mark 11, 16 percent in PCMark Vantage and 23 percent in 3D Mark Vantage.

There was no information if and when this cooling system might be available and how much the modification may cost. However, a base M18x laptop lists already for $2000 and will cost at least $3300 if configured with a 2.5 GHz i7 2860QM processor (the i7-2920XM is not available in Dell's charts) and dual AMD Radeon 6990M GPUs.