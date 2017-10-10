Ubisoft Details First Expansions For 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

Assassin’s Creed: Origins comes out in a little more than two weeks, and even though you’ll spend quite some time with the game’s initial offering, Ubisoft already has plans for post-launch content. Some of the downloadable content (DLC) will comes as part of the season pass; some will be available to all players as free updates.

The season pass is available as part the game’s Gold Edition variant, which is priced at $100. The pass includes the Roman Centurion and Horus packs, both of which arrive in November. Both packs include special themed outfits, new weapons, and special mounts.



“The Hidden Ones,” will be the first story-based DLC in the bundle, and it’s coming sometime in January. The DLC takes place years after the events of the base game, with protagonist Bayek taking on the Roman army as he continues to expand the Assassin Brotherhood. In March, you’ll enter the supernatural with “The Curse of the Pharaohs,” which will pit you against mythical beasts and the spectres of Egypt’s dead kings.

If you don’t want to get the season pass, you can still get new content in the form of free updates. At launch you’ll get “The Nomad’s Bazaar,” which will put a wandering merchant in the game who will give you daily quests. With each completed task, you’ll get “exotic mystery rewards.”



Also available on the same day is photo mode, which means that you can hunt down targets and take photos of the beautiful scenery or an intense combat. Fifteen days after launch, you can try your luck in “The Trial of the Gods” event, which introduces timed boss battles against the might Egyptian deities. In early 2018, you can test your combat skills even further with Horde Mode, which will pit you against waves of enemies in the Gladiator Arena. If you want to learn more about the history of Ancient Egypt, you can go on the Discovery Tour, which also arrives early next year.

If you want to learn more about the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed series, take a look at our hands-on coverage from E3. Make sure that your PC also meets the recently revealed hardware requirements. Assassin’s Creed: Origins arrives on October 27.

