Asus Reveals New ROG Q-Dot Display With 4K HDR, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync

By

Asus announced a new ROG-branded gaming monitor featuring fast response times, high resolution, quantum dot technology, and Nvidia G-Sync.

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the 4K (3840 x 2160) High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming display enthusiasts have been waiting for. The 27” monitor features quantum dot technology with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync onboard. Similar to the recently announced PG35VQ, the PG27UQ has individually backlit zones (384 to be exact) that are dynamically controlled to allow dark areas to remain dark and bright parts of the picture to shine (up to 1,000cd/m2 peak brightness).

The PG27UQ uses IPS technology to offer wide viewing angles, and it supports the DCI-P3 color gamut (cinema standard), which has a 25% wider color range than sRGB. To connect your PC, there are two DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Pricing and availability of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ are not yet available.

Asus ProductROG Swift PG27UQ
Resolution27” 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
Panel TypeIPS w/Quantum Dot
Refresh Rate144Hz
Peak Brightness1,000cd/m2
Input- DisplayPort 1.4 x2- HDMI 2.0
36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dark_lord69 07 June 2017 14:07
    NICE!!
    4k, HDR, IPS, Quantum Dot, 144Hz and G-sync
    If I was on the market for a monitor this one would likely be my first choice.
  • ahnilated 07 June 2017 14:08
    Where are the 30-32" 4K 144Hz monitors? I would be interested in one then.
  • Palewing 07 June 2017 14:18
    I am still awaiting a 32" version, myself. I have had a 30" 16:10 for 6 years now. All these new monitor announcements, and they are all 27"...Except for the 21:9 versions of course, but they would still be less tall.
  • 07 June 2017 14:25
    This thing is going to be > $1000, no thanks. I still don't find any need for > 1080p resolution
  • luissantos 07 June 2017 14:26
    This is exactly what they showed at CES in January - 6 months later and price and availability are still unknown...
  • JakeWearingKhakis 07 June 2017 14:29
    Finally monitors are starting to catch up to what people want. Now the thing is getting mainstream hardware to be able to push 4k 60hz+
  • leoscott 07 June 2017 14:54
    This high a resolution on a 27" monitor will make some dialogs microscopic. I have a 17.3" 4k laptop and I had to set it to 1080p screen resolution for anything normal because too many dialogs were unreadablysmall. I have a 27" 1440 monitor and that's perfect. I projected it out and to be the same DPI a 4k would have to be 40".
  • Realist9 07 June 2017 15:31
    I agree with others, I'm still waiting on a 32" or bigger version.
  • Zachary_48 07 June 2017 16:22
    Honestly I'd buy a 32" 4k 144hz, HDR, G-Sync, Q-dot, IPS, monitor today for 2500$-2800$. I have an excellent 1440p 144hz G-Sync monitor currently at 27 inch. But I really don't see the point in getting more DPI at 27" currently. I'm sure it would look a little better and I'm sure the HDR and Q-dot would really improve the picture as well however I don't currently see it worth me spending 2000$ for this size. The DPI I doubt will improve the picture quality that much more then 1440p at 27". I really hope they make a 32" version soon. Please make it! Take my money :)
  • Hellbound 07 June 2017 17:45
    lol, just wondering how many times this monitor is going to be announced/"revealed".... We first saw this at CES (Jan 2017), then Asus showed it at an event (April 1st), now this.. Always omitting the price and release date. Best we get is Q3, and Q3 starts in July.. So we'll likely get it Q4.
