Asus Adds GTX 1060 To Pair Of 17-Inch ROG Strix Laptops

When Nvidia's Pascal GPU went mobile last month, Asus revealed six Pascal-equipped laptops, but now it's expanding with the addition of two ROG Strix models.

The pair, the ROG Strix GL702VM-DB71 and GL702VM-DB74, are almost identical to the recently announced ROG Strix GL502VS. The GL702 VM series feature an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, support for up to 32GB of memory, and storage slots for an HDD and SSD.

The August lineup was composed of high-end offerings, with each laptop sporting at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070; as such, the laptops had hefty price tags. In comparison, the two new GL702VM models are equipped with GTX 1060s, making them considerable more affordable. The GL702VM models also feature a wider 17.3-inch FHD G-Sync display than the 15.6-inch panels on the GL502 laptops, and therefore larger dimensions and greater weight.

The GL702VMs' larger size means more room, which Asus used for the laptop's triple-fan cooling solution; it'll be interesting to compare how well it fares against other similarly equipped laptops.

Additionally, the Strix GL702VMs feature a neon-accented "tactile keyboard" with illuminated WASD keys, anti-ghosting and 30KRO. As with all ROG laptops, the GL702VM will come with Asus's ROG Gaming Center software pre-installed. From here, users can edit lighting effects, overclock settings, key macros, and more.

The Asus ROG Strix GL702VM-DB71 and GL702VM-DB74 are available now at Asus' store and select retailers for $1,399 and $1,599, respectively.

ProductGL702VM-DB71GL702VM-DB74
ProcessorIntel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)
Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit
Memory16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (up to 32GB)16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (up to 32GB)
Display17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
Storage1TB 7200rpm HDD256GB SATA III SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
Networking-Intel 8260 2x2 802.11ac-Built-in Bluetooth V4.1-Gigabit Ethernet jack-Intel 8260 2x2 802.11ac-Built-in Bluetooth V4.1-Gigabit Ethernet jack
I/O-Combo audio jack-USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Type-C -3x USB 3.0-Mini DisplayPort 1.2-HDMI-AC adapter plug-Combo audio jack-USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Type-C -3x USB 3.0-Mini DisplayPort 1.2-HDMI-AC adapter plug
AudioDual speakersDual speakers
Battery64Whr 4-cell Lithium-Ion64Whr 4-cell Lithium-Ion
Power Adapter180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
Dimensions (WxDxH)16.53 x 10.82 x 0.86~0.97 inches16.53 x 10.82 x 0.86~0.97 inches
Weight6.02 lbs6.02 lbs
Price (USD)$1,399$1,599
  • CRITICALThinker 21 September 2016 20:19
    Would be real nice to see a 15" version, though I might wait till the GTX 11xx series before I upgrade my mobile gamer.
  • Poozle 21 September 2016 22:52
    There is...
    https://www.amazon.com/GL502VS-DB71-FullÂ­HD-Gaming-i7Â­6700HQ-Windows/dp/B01K1INYD0

    there is a 1070 and a 1060 version at amazon in link above these words.
  • cats_Paw 23 September 2016 10:18
    And now my main problem begins. How to keep up to date with no windows 10.
  • Sam Hain 23 September 2016 20:03
    Go fer the DB71 and save the money and/or buy your own add-on SSD for less or go better for just over $100; i.e. Samsung 850 500GB SATA III selling on NE for $309 at the moment.
