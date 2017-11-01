Trending

ATP Electronics Rolls Out New DDR4-2666 Server Memory

By

ATP Electronics announced the launch of its new low-power DDR4 memory for Intel’s Xeon Scalable processor platform and 8th generation (Coffee Lake) Core series processors.

ATP’s memory operates at DDR4-2666MHz and features kits up to 32GB for RDIMM (registered dual in-line memory). Unbuffered DDR4-2666MHz modules are also available in SODIMM and UDIMM (ECC and Non-ECC) kits up to 16GB.

Operating at just 1.2V, this memory features the lowest power consumption in the market today, the company stated, making it ideal for use in high-performance computing applications such as networking storage systems, network attached storage (NAS) servers, cloud servers, and industrial systems.

ATP uses 10-layer PCB in the construction of its memory modules and also adds an extra .03mm layer of gold plating to the 288 contact pins for added strength and better signal quality.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.

TypeSpeedVoltageHeightTemperatureDensity
RDIMM2666MT/s1.2V31.25mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB / 32GB
ECC UDIMM2666MT/s1.2V31.25mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
ECC SODIMM2666MT/s1.2V30mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
UDIMM2666MT/s1.2V31.25mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
SODIMM2666MT/s1.2V30mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
6 Comments
  • TJ Hooker 01 November 2017 19:30
    Operating at just 1.2V, this memory features the lowest power consumption in the market today, the company stated
    Am I missing something here? 1.2V is the standard operating voltage for DDR4.
    Reply
  • bit_user 01 November 2017 19:46
    Some context would be nice. Unless this is a sponsored article, can you at least compare it to what else is currently available?

    Also, I hadn't heard of ATP. Are they a big player in the server space, or a big white-box memory manufacturer?
    Reply
  • mau84 02 November 2017 03:17
    The currently available DDR DRAM memory modules are DDR, DDR2, DDR3 and the newest one DDR4. The DDR4 has different working frequencies at different voltages, the newest one is DDR4 2666MHz which works at 1.2V and its predecessor was DDR4 2400 working at 1.5V. This newest DDR4 2666 When overclocked can work up to 3000MHz if the motherboard supports it.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 02 November 2017 13:39
    20333317 said:
    The DDR4 has different working frequencies at different voltages, the newest one is DDR4 2666MHz which works at 1.2V and its predecessor was DDR4 2400 working at 1.5V. This newest DDR4 2666 When overclocked can work up to 3000MHz if the motherboard supports it.
    DDR4-2666 is not new. DDR4-2400 did not use 1.5V, it used 1.2V just like all other DDR4. The standard operating voltage for DDR4, as per the JEDEC spec, is 1.2V regardless of frequency. Some high speed kits use higher voltages, but these are technically overclocked, overvolted kits.
    Reply
  • mau84 03 November 2017 00:45
    Yes, you are right. Thanks.
    Reply
  • bit_user 03 November 2017 01:36
    20336639 said:
    Yes, you are right. Thanks.
    Then why'd you down-vote all our posts? You literally have made more down-votes than posts, at this point.

    Oh, and welcome.
    Reply