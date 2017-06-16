Trending

Be Quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Limited Edition White Case Outed at Computex

By

As we continue to play "catch up" on the bajillion (that's a technical term) products we saw at Computex this year, one that really stood out was be quiet's Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 case.

This massive modular chassis is a white version of the Dark Base Pro 900 we looked at last year. It measures 577 x 243 x 585mm and features support for Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX, and XL-ATX motherboards. There are ten fan mounting locations for both 120 and 140mm fans, although only 3 SilentWings 3 140mm PWM fans are pre-installed from the factory. All-in-one coolers and radiators up to 420mm can be installed in the top and front of the chassis.

The bottom of the case supports radiators and AIO coolers up to 280mm and coolers up to 140mm in the rear of the chassis. In addition, there are mounting locations for two 5.25" optical drives, seven 3.5" drives and fifteen 2.5" SSDs. The Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 supports graphics cards up to 472mm in length, CPU coolers up to 185mm tall and PSUs up to 284mm. There are removable dust filters on intake fan locations to help keep dust and debris in your chassis to a minimum.

When it comes to aesthetics, this chassis is painted white inside and out and is equipped with a full-size tempered glass side panel. This case also comes with an LED lighting strip that can be placed anywhere in the chassis. Be quiet! is also one of the first companies to include a wireless charger for Qi enabled devices.    

The Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 is limited to 2,000 units worldwide. No word on pricing and availability as of yet.

Productbe quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Limited Edition White Case
Case SizeFull-Tower
Dimensions (L x W x H)577 x 243 x 585mm
MaterialSECC, Glass
Drive Bays2 x 5.25”7 x 3.5”15 x 2.5”
Form FactorMini-ITXMicro-ATX ATXE-ATXXL-ATX
PSUUp to 284mm
Fan Support10 x 120mm / 140mm
Radiator SupportUp to 420mm Top / FrontUp to 280mm BottomUp to 140mm Rear
GPU SupportUp to 472mm
Heatsink Support185mm
Warranty3 Year
20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 June 2017 20:22
    $725....Really....a bit steep!
  • drwho1 16 June 2017 20:46
    Yeah, anything over $300 is way over the top for an empty case.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 June 2017 20:47
    I agree price is way out of line!
  • thrakazog 16 June 2017 22:15
    Wow...you can buy many of the CaseLabs cases for cheaper, and the Magnum STH10 is only $15 more......
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 June 2017 22:16
    They won't have many takers at that retail.

    You can buy a whole new setup for that price.
  • JamesSneed 16 June 2017 22:49
    Lol $725 is that a typo? Seriously wtf nobody is paying that for this case.
  • KD_Gaming 16 June 2017 22:56
    Limited edition... somebody will pay it. What you people need to remember is some people make alot more than average income.$700 could easily be a single days work.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 16 June 2017 23:02
    19826270 said:
    Limited edition... somebody will pay it. What you people need to remember is some people make alot more than average income.$700 could easily be a single days work.

    I am one of those people, no way am I paying for that.
  • KD_Gaming 16 June 2017 23:11
    Well that would simply be because it isn't something you want. IF you actually wanted the case, you d pay for it.
    My case was is a caselabs sma8. And cost me slightly more than this one all said and done. But caselabs makes high end massive cases built like a tank... so..
  • Th3pwn3r 16 June 2017 23:45
    They went full Lian-Li(retard) with their pricing.
