Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2019

Update (11/30/2019): Black Friday is over, but the great savings on gaming laptops continue over on our Cyber Monday Gaming Laptops deals page. Check out our Cyber Monday tech deals page to see a list of the latest sales on everything from motherboards and processors to PCs. We also have dedicated Cyber Monday deal pages for monitors, CPUs, SSDs, Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards.

Whether you want to play PC games on vacation, you'd like a compact system for your dorm or you just need to carry your PC from the bedroom to the living room on occasion, you need gaming laptop. And there's never been a better time to buy a gaming laptop than this Black Friday tech deals season.

Where, in years past, you couldn't even sniff at an entry-level gaming laptop for under $800, we're seeing capable rigs for as little as $450. And if you want premium features like a high-end video card or a high-refresh-rate screen, you can find systems at an epically-low prices as well.

Below, we've listed the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are valid right now. Check back often as we'll update pages and new sales start and old ones expire.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: was $530, now $400

Check out this awesome 25% saving on the Acer Aspire 5 Slim 15.6" Laptop. It's perfect for casual home and office use, complete with Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD and 1080p IPS display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 RTX 2080 Laptop: was $3,299 now $2,499

Complete with 144Hz display, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4, i7 processor and 1TB PCIe hard drive this sleek 17-inch monster is the king of gaming notebooks

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 RTX 2070 Laptop: was $2,500, now $2,250

Almost identical to the spec above, however this variant features the RTX 2070 Max-Q as opposed to the 2080.

Acer Predator Helios (Core i7. GTX 1660 Ti: was $1,089, now $929.99

The Helios 300 wraps a 144Hz IPS screen, a 9th Gen Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD inside a metal shell with a backlit keyboard.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop: Was $700, now $600

This Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB Nvme SSD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for an all-time Amazon low.

HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1050): was $649 now $449

This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.

Lenovo Legion Y740 (15”) Gaming Laptop: was $1700, now $1360

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop is currently $340 off the MRSP. This laptop features an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB Hard Drive with a 256GB SSD, a Full HD Nvidia G-SYNC display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It also comes equipped with a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX™ 1660 Ti GPU.

Asus 15.6" Core i5 Gaming Laptop: was $849, now $579

This gaming laptop has a 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It features an RGB backlit keyboard for looks and an NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for power. It only weighs 4.85 lbs, making it a good laptop to take on the go.

HP Omen (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,599 now $1,275

This 15-inch gaming notebook features HP's sleek, red and black Omen aesthetic, along with a speedy RTX 2070 GPU, Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This thing is definteily powerful enough to play ray-traced games like Battlefield V.

Asus ROG Strix G731GU: was $1,399 now $899

This large-screened, 17.3-inch laptop features a Core i7-9750H CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has an RGB-backlit keyboard so you can type in style.

MSI GS65 (Core i7, RTX 2060): was $1,899 now $1,399

For a powerful gaming laptop, the GS65 is quite thin and light, tipping the scales at just 4.19 pounds with a thickness of 0.69 inches. It has a Core i7-9750H CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

ASUS TUF FX505DT (Ryzen 5 3500H, GTX 1650): was $879, now $599

This gaming laptop comes armed with AMD's Ryzen 5 3500H paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and a 15.6" 120Hz FHD panel. It also comes with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

Asus ROG Strix Scar II (i7-9750H, RTX 2070): was $2300, now $1948

This powerful Asus ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop comes armed with the Core i7-9750H and an Nvidia RTX 2070 that powers a blazing-fast 240Hz 15.6" IPS panel. You also get a roomy 1TB NVMe SSD, all in a 5.67 pound package.