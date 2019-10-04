Best Graphics Card Deals for 2019

If you want to do any kind of gaming or serious creative work, you need a quality discrete graphics card in your PC.That's why we meticulously maintain a list of the best graphics cards, along with a GPU hierarchy that shows how each current and prior-gen GPU performs relative to others.
Because saving money is important no matter what GPU you buy, we're also tracking the best deals on graphics cards.
Nvidia Cards
- MSI RTX 2070 Super for $569
- Asus ROG GTX 1660 Ti for $289
AMD Cards
- MSI Radeon RX 580 for $185 (reg $204)
For the Black Friday Special. Newegg is selling the Sapphire Vega 64 for $399. I've had one for a year and I paid $500 retail (Nov 1, '18. I think that's an excellent buy considering last March, Vega 64's prices fluctuated above $700.
The link provided takes you to a 1060 6GB for a whopping $291.99.
Some holiday deal.