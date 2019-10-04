Trending

Best Graphics Card Deals for 2019

If you want to do any kind of gaming or serious creative work, you need a quality discrete graphics card in your PC.That's why we meticulously maintain a list of the best graphics cards, along with a GPU hierarchy that shows how each current and prior-gen GPU performs relative to others. 

Because saving money is important no matter what GPU you buy, we're also tracking the best deals on graphics cards. 

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spentshells 07 November 2018 00:10
    The 570 sure is a good buy these days.
  • R_1 07 November 2018 06:08
    is this a typo:
    "Fire HD 8 for $29.99 ($10 off)"
    and if so which number is wrong, the 29.99 or the 10 off?
  • SR TEE 12 November 2018 22:54
    Actually there's a deal that Tom's Hardware overlooked, on Newegg they were selling(I think they're out of stock now) a Sapphire RX 470 8gb mining version for $109.99 which is the best deal I've seen in a while. Yes, it's a mining card and it only comes with a DVI-D port so you'd have to get an HDMI adapter. Even with the adapter I don't believe you could run the resolution above 1080p which I don't believe that would be an issue for most people using this GPU because it perfect at that price for medium to very high setting with good frame rate at 1080p.
  • Rexer 20 November 2018 04:02
    I was expecting what's left of 1080 to come under $400 this week. I lied. That was a useless hope.
    For the Black Friday Special. Newegg is selling the Sapphire Vega 64 for $399. I've had one for a year and I paid $500 retail (Nov 1, '18. I think that's an excellent buy considering last March, Vega 64's prices fluctuated above $700.
  • remedys 20 November 2018 10:07
    Why isnt the the Vega 64 listed for 400 on Newegg with 3 games listed?
    Reply
  • Rexer 21 November 2018 19:15
    21501448 said:
    Why isnt the the Vega 64 listed for 400 on Newegg with 3 games listed?
    Oh, by the way, last time I checked, it is listed with a $149 game package. Have a good time.

  • popatim 25 November 2018 23:33
    Rexer you obviously have looked at the wrong GPU. Vega'64's are usually $500 and up making the $399 version a decent Deal if you don't mind the blower style cooler.
  • average joe 26 November 2018 08:12
    Now that the 1070s are $280 the 1070tis at $350 make sense. Black Friday deals = being back to msrp 2 yrs after release. the two cards that seem worth it are the AMD 570's and the NVidia 1070's unless you need 4k.
  • jeremyj_83 27 November 2018 19:18
    PowerColor Red Devil RX580 8GB $179.99
  • theyeti87 27 November 2018 19:20
    Wow, the GTX 1060 6GB I bought in 2016 was $204.98.

    The link provided takes you to a 1060 6GB for a whopping $291.99.

    Some holiday deal.
