Choose Your Own Adventure with This Raspberry Pi Interactive Radio

Do you remember the exciting variety of outcomes from the Choose Your Own Adventure Books? This Raspberry Pi project captures that spirit with a voice-interactive storytelling radio. It was created and shared by a maker known as 8BitsAndAByte.

According to 8bitsAndAByte, the idea was to create an interactive storytelling radio using a vintage radio, using the original hardware when possible.

The radio used in the final build was a 1960's Bjazzo Ts by Telefunken. Both the original speaker and on/off button were salvaged from the radio for the project.

(Image credit: 8BitsAndAByte)

The project is powered by a Raspberry Pi with an AIY Voice HAT from the Google AIY Voice Kit. This hardware was necessary to handle the voice interaction process between the speaker and a microphone.

To create the interactive story, a decision tree was designed to outline all of the possible turns. Using Google Dialogflow, they were able to control and interact the story through a chatbot. Connecting the voice hardware enables the device to function like a true voice-controlled interactive storyteller.

If you want to read more about this project and see how it operates, check out the full instructions shared 8BitsAndAByte on Instructables.