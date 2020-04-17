Chuwi Teases Intel-Powered PC That Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Chuwi LarkBox (Image credit: Chuwi)

Chuwi shared an image of its upcoming LarkBox mini-PC on its official Twitter account this week. The Chinese manufacturer makes a lot of interesting products, but this is the first time that it has produced something this small.

The LarkBox looks like it'll compete in the pocket-size territory to with the likes of ECS Liva Q or Q2. Chuwi's offering features a sleek, black exterior that seems to be made out of plastic, but this isn't confirmed. There are air vents all around the LarkBox's body, which is important as a device this size will rely on passive cooling.

Unfortunately, Chuwi's image only shows the front of the LarkBox, which houses a small power button. Currently, the device's outputs are unknown. However, Chuwi did confirm that the LarkBox employs an Intel Celeron N4100 (codename Gemini Lake) CPU.

Thanks to its 6W TDP (thermal design power), the Celeron N4100 is a popular choice for miniature devices. The 14nm processor, which lacks Hyper-Threading, provides four cores that operate with a 1.1 GHz base clock and 2.4 GHz boost clock and a 4MB cache. The Celeron N4100 supports up to 8GB of RAM, depending on whether it's DDR4 or LPDDR4. Given the LarkBox's size, the device will likely use the latter format. We expect the LarkBox to come with 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 memory.

In terms of integrated graphics, the Celeron N4100 features Intel's UHD Graphics 600 solution. The iGPU is based on the Gen2 architecture and arrives with 12 Execution Units (EUs) with a 200 MHz base clock and 700 MHz boost clock. Don't underestimate the UHD Graphics 600 though; it can drive up to 4K resolution at a 60 Hz refresh rate. This suggests that the LarkBox should have one HDMI 2.0 port at the very least.

Chuwi didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the LarkBox.