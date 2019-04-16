Cooler Master Bundles Three ARGB Fans Into One Rectangular Frame

Cooler Master today introduced its Square Fan (SF) series which, for the most part, are as the name describes. The exception is its triple-wide SF360R ARGB, which combines three squares to create a rectangle. If you’re the kind of PC builder who taped your fans together to prevent reversion leaks, the triple-fan version might ease your process.

The above fans are also synchronized for your addressable RGB viewing pleasure. But what if you only have a double-fan radiator? That’s where the truly square SF120 ARGB comes in.

Compatible with the headers and software of most major motherboard brands, builders whose lower-model motherboards lack any ARGB (aka digitally addressable RGB LED or D-LED) header will be interested to know that the triple-fan unit even includes its own ARGB controller. Which it should, given the SF360R ARGB’s $120 MSRP.

And, for those who would rather skip ARGB entirely in favor of standard RGB modes, the Square Fan series includes the SF120R RGB.

With up to 59CFM at 30 decibels (per fan) and a range of 590-2,000 RPM, every fan in the series includes rubber mounting points to reduce the amount of vibrating noises amplified by your case. The SF120R RGB is already available for $20 / £19.29 at Amazon and the best part for ARGB buyers with triple-fan radiators or front panels is that the SF360R ARGB’s high MSRP has already given way to discount prices of $72.99 / £53.04 at Newegg.

Image credits: Cooler Master