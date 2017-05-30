Corsair Takes Cue From Exotic Car Industry With 'Concept' Carbon Fiber Case

Corsair is trying to get ahead of the curve with the PC case trend. The company revealed two concept case designs at Computex that it designed for showcasing high-end builds.

Like everything else in the PC industry, computer case designs have evolved significantly over the years. We’ve gone from the days of beige blocks that hide inside a cabinet, to pieces of art with large tempered glass windows and illuminated interiors. It’s hard to say what will become the next trend in computer case design, but Corsair believes that luxury materials would interest PC enthusiasts.

Concept Curve

Corsair's Concept Curve case features a hand-finished carbon fiber structure and curved tempered glass windows that give it a premium look and feel. Corsair said it took inspiration from the exotic car industry and built the Concept Curve case with the highest quality materials.

If the Corsair’s Concept Curve case looks familiar to you, that’s because it is. Corsair revived an old favorite from its lineup, the Graphite 780T, to serve as the test bed for its exotic material experiment. The Graphite 780T features many bends and rounded edges, which do well to demonstrate that you can build elaborate case shapes with carbon fiber material. The 780T also features a curved mesh vent that Corsair converted to tempered glass to show off its curved glass concept.

Concept Slate

If Corsair’s Concept Curve is a display in opulent materials, the Concept Slate case is a display for outrageous components. Corsair said that Concept Slate is a peak at the future of the "super-tower." This is the case Corsair envisions for the most powerful PC builds in the world.

The Concept Slate case features room for two separate PCs—complete with individual full-loop water cooling systems. The top of the case has room for thick quad-fan radiators with push-pull fan configurations, and the front of the case offers two rows of four 120mm fans behind a tempered glass window. Corsair also installed a full panel tempered glass window with a smoked finish that lets you see the build inside.

Coming To Market?

Corsair didn’t say if it plans to offer these cases to customers, but the company seems serious about taking its cases to a new level in the future. We haven’t yet seen the Concept Curve and Concept Slate cases in person, but we're scheduled to see them later this week at Computex to learn more and get a glimpse of the exotic construction and designs.