Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming Chairs Arrive From Secretlab to Keep You Cozy While You Wait for the Game

You still have to wait a few months before you can venture around Night City, but at least you can sit in a chair that makes you feel like you’re part of Cyberpunk 2077’s world. Secretlab today is releasing special Cyberpunk-styled version of its gaming chairs, dubbed Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated game has been delayed until November, but gamers have been talking about the futuristic RPG since 2012. The title will be packed with character customization options, neon colors galore, ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 and the voice of Keanu Reeves.

Secretlab’s Cyberpunk designs for the Secretlab Omega and Secretlab Titan chairs fit the cyber dystopian theme with a striking yellow backrest that spins around to boast the aggressive logo of Samurai, the rock band of Johnny Silverhand, the character Reeves voices.

The chairs’ two-toned backrest is different than the rest of Secretlab’s lineup, which includes special designs representing Game of Thrones houses, the DJ deadmau5, professional gaming teams and other games, like Overwatch.

“After many iterations, we felt that the two-tone effect provided a more attractive aesthetic contrast, and the flaming skull against the black upholstery calls to mind Johnny Silverhand’s outfit, which similarly features the Samurai emblem set against a black background,” a Secretlab representative told Tom’s Hardware.

Yellow is a bold color, and the teal accents and flaming face logo elevate things even further. You’ll have to be really committed to the Night City lifestyle to rock this chair, which should be a noticeable addition to your gaming den.

In terms of comfort, Seretlab’s chairs should provide you with enough support to pass the long hours and months before Cyberpunk 2077’s arrival. In our Secretlab Omega review , we praised the chair’s highly adjustable armrests, incredibly soft foam lumbar and neck pillows stuffed with Secretlab's homegrown cold cure foam and strong backrest that didn’t feel stiff. The Titan, meanwhile, offers support for taller gamers (up to 6 feet 7 inches, compared to the Omega’s 5 feet 11 inches) and more weight (290 pounds versus 240 pounds).

The Omega usually starts at $349 and the Titan at $399. The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chairs are a bit more at $449 and $489, respectively.

The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition launch is a limited one with a couple hundred chairs available now. Secretlab’s announcement promised a wider release when Cyberpunk 2077 comes out.