'The Ringed City' DLC For 'Dark Souls III' Arrives March 28

Bandai Namco and From Software revealed the final piece of downloadable content (DLC) for Dark Souls III, The Ringed City, with a brand new trailer.
As is the case with most Dark Souls content, it will be up to you to discover the lore of this new area, which is said to be “at world’s end.” However, we do know that you are trying to catch the Slave Knight Gael as he attempts to capture the “Dark Soul of Humanity.” As usual, you’ll encounter enemies and bosses specific to the area, but you’ll also have access to new weapons and magic spells to take them down.
Other than the official reveal trailer, it’s possible that From Software will have more video content about this DLC available before its March 28 launch, similar to its approach with the Ashes of Ariandel DLC. It will cost $15 as a standalone download; it's also included with the game's $25 Season Pass.
|Name
|Dark Souls III
|Type
|Action/Adventure, RPG, Horror, Fantasy
|Developer
|From Software
|Publisher
|Bandai Namco
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|April 2016
If they pull off another Scholar of the first sin they'll be digging their grave.
How so? All I'm really referring to is just a "GOTY" edition where all the DLC is included, which is all I'm waiting for. Nearly every AAA game ever does it these days, including all the Souls games, it's good for business and good for consumers.
Besides that, From have announced they're done with the Dark Souls franchise after this, anyway.
Because they did split the community when the scholar edition was launched, it was a nice deal for people that had the base game since getting the updated game was the same as buying the season pass, but people that had already bought the season pass had to pay another $20 bucks to have get updated version, how is that good for consumers?
Its almost like sense the 360 and ps3 buying a game early is the dumbest thing you can possibly do, and if you haven't learned that yet, you may want to take the fingers out of your ears, open your eyes and stop saying 'lalala I'm not getting screwed, I can't hear you lalala'
I may be a bit dickish in saying this but I' so tired of getting screwed by publishers who put out season passes because people keep buying them sight unseen or pre order content because people for some reason preorder still.