'Death Star' DLC For 'Star Wars Battlefront' Available Now

The third and final piece of downloadable content (DLC) of 2016 for Star Wars Battlefront is finally here. The Death Star DLC introduces a new game mode, maps, and characters as you embark on a mission to destroy or defend the Empire’s greatest weapon.

You’ll have access to five new maps in or around the massive Death Star. In addition to the existing game modes, there is a new event to play called “Battle Station,” which has three phases: As one of the Rebel fighters, you’ll need to destroy an Imperial Star Destroyer so that a GR-75 transport ship can drop off a small group of soldiers on the Death Star. You will then take on the role of one of these soldiers and fight your way through the base in order to rescue R2-D2. To wrap it all up, you’ll have to help Luke Skywalker destroy the Death Star.

Death Star also lets you play with two additional characters. For the Rebels, there’s Chewbacca, who can push enemies away with his Ground Slam attack or take them out his Bowcaster. On the other side, the Empire can call on Bossk, a grenade expert. He can also use his Predatory Instincts ability, which allows him to see enemy heat signatures. The ability also provides a boost to his damage output and speed, and it reduces the cooldown time of other actions.

For the full list of additions and improvements to the game, you can take a look at the patch notes on the game’s forum page. Based on DICE’s DLC roadmap, Death Star is the third and final installment of content for 2016. A fourth expansion is set for 2017, but details on it are still slim.

Comments
  • Decends 20 September 2016 17:36
    Yay, another overpriced DLC From EA that isn't out yet unless you buy the season pass that cost as much as the damn game.
    Reply
  • Metallikahn 20 September 2016 19:44
    If EA did as good a job at eliminating aimbots and hackers on the PC version as Blizzard/Overwatch is doing, I wouldn't even care about the DLC being overpriced. Last time I tried playing my average lifespan was less than 5 seconds and I kept dying from, literal, full map length headshots. The Death Star DLC looks fantastic, but no way am I playing it unless there is a single player option.
    Reply
  • namelessonez 21 September 2016 05:29
    "The third and final piece of downloadable content (DLC) of 2016 for Star Wars Battlefront is finally here."

    Incorrect report. As per EA, and the game itself, there is another DLC coming in December 2016 called 'Rogue One'. What's happening #Tom'sHardware?
    Reply
  • midax 21 September 2016 12:51
    The DLC is a little odd because it focuses so heavily on space missions. To play the final mission in Battle station the Empire has to lose both the Star Destroyer mission and the R2D2 mission. That is a shame because the Deathstar trench mission is quit simply epic no matter what side you are on.
    Reply
  • DocBones 21 September 2016 17:41
    Very small map adds with this release. Disappointing to say the least. No new Walker Assault maps!
    Reply
  • Decends 21 September 2016 18:28
    18628333 said:
    Very small map adds with this release. Disappointing to say the least. No new Walker Assault maps!

    Where would they fit walker assault at in this DLC? lmao. Its taking place on a artificial moon with locations only big enough for troops and landing ships.
    Reply
  • DocBones 21 September 2016 21:20
    Couple of ideas. Have a Evacuation of Yavin Map, cant believe Death Star didnt have any Star Destroyers not close.

    Another one - reverse Walker were Rebels are using one inside of a Star Destroyer to take it down and Storm Trooper need to destroy it before they get to the reactors.

    Just seems like a really small number of maps compared to Bespin.
    Reply
  • f-14 23 September 2016 17:41
    Lucas Arts X-Wing, Tie Fighter, X-Wing Vs. Tie Fighter. LAN Play. still better than EA even in 2050.
    Reply