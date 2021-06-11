Dell: Latest CUDA Core Error Was Just a Typo

A typo on Dell's page helping shoppers choose specs for its G15 gaming laptop caused a controversy yesterday, marking the second issue in the company's CUDA core counts in a week. The typo has been fixed.
"We can verify that all CUDA cores in Dell G Series systems have been validated and accounted for," Dell told Tom's Hardware in a statement. "This error was simply a typo on the Dell.com product page, which has been corrected."
The issue stemmed from a chart claiming its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 offered 3,584 CUDA cores rather than the 3,850 that Nvidia claims. It was first brought up by Jarrod's Tech on Twitter, who was tipped off by a viewer. Notebookcheck also ran with the story, suggesting that it may be a deliberate adjustment. Both, however, later backtracked (Notebookcheck via an update to the story today) and suggested that 3,584 could just be a typo. Neither had the laptop on-hand to check (nor did Tom's Hardware).
Dell updated the page late on Thursday to reflect 3,840 CUDA cores.
This particular incident likely wouldn't have blown up the way it did if not for the fact that last week, owners of RTX 3070-equipped models of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition found the laptop reporting the wrong number of CUDA cores in software like HWinfo and GPU-Z. Dell is working on a fix for that issue and advising people against using other products' vBIOSes in an attempt to fix it.
It's not a good look for Dell to have so many issues around one spec, but the RTX 3060s in the company's G Series laptops should have the specifications that users expect. A stressed out spokesperson for the company suggested it is going over a number of materials to ensure they are correct.