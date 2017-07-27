'Destiny 2' PC Beta Scheduled For Aug. 28, Here's What You'll Need To Play

The beta period for Destiny 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 ended earlier this week, and next month the beta will be available to PC players. Bungie announced today that this beta period will commence on Monday, August 28.

That date is for those who pre-ordered the game. If you didn’t pre-order Destiny 2 on PC, you can still join in on the fun a day later, on August 29. The beta ends on August 31, but if the console beta is any indication, Bungie might extend the testing period.



In order to get PC players prepared for the beta, Bungie released a short list of minimum and recommended specs for the game. The studio only makes mention of CPU, GPU, and RAM requirements, so there are no specifics yet on the game’s storage needs. Keep in mind that these requirements are for the beta, and they could change again prior to the final release.

Destiny 2 PC Beta Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3-3250 (Ivy Bridge, 3.5 GHz)AMD FX-4350 (Vishera, 4.2 GHz) Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)AMD Ryzen R5 1600X (Summit Ridge, 3.6 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970AMD Radeon R9 390 RAM 6 GB 8 GB

If you’re planning to upgrade your PC between now and the beta, Bungie also has a separate list of specs, which it says “runs the game well.” In addition, it also published the system specs it used to show off Destiny 2 on PC at major events. The list below specifies Intel- and Nvidia-based products only, but you can check out our hierarchy pages for the AMD equivalents on processors and graphics cards.



Destiny 2 PC Available Hardware Minimum Recommended Event Build CPU Intel Pentium G4560 (Kaby Lake, 3.5 GHz) Intel Core i5-7400 (Kaby Lake, 3.0 GHz) Intel Core i7-7700K (Kaby Lake, 4.20 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti

After the PC beta ends, Bungie will release the game on consoles the following week—September 6, to be exact—but PC players can’t play the game again until October 24. For more information about the game, you can check out our lengthy piece from May on the Destiny 2 livestream reveal event.