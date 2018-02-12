EKWB Releases Two New Reservoirs For D5 Pumps

EKWB released two new reservoir pump-tops for the D5 family of pumps. These parts are actually based on the existing EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 that’s supplied in some of EKWB’s preconfigured-loop kits, but you can buy them separately. The new standalone EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 comes in transparent plexi or RGB.

The EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 Plexi is constructed almost entirely from clear acrylic, making it transparent throughout. A 60mm-diameter tubular reservoir with a pre-installed anti-cyclone plate featuring the EKWB logo sits atop the pump intake section. The plate can be swapped for an included tube or foam anti-cyclone insert. The reservoir’s cap plate, which is also transparent, has a fill port and a screw-in plug. EKWB said the REVO D5’s pump intake section increases the hydraulic performance of a D5 pump by up to 15%.

Those looking for more flare can opt for the EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 RGB. As its name implies, this version has RGB LEDs installed at the base of the reservoir that illuminate the tube. The RGB LEDs are controlled from a four-pin header, and they’re compatible with the lighting ecosystems from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Asrock. Unlike the plexi version, the Revo D5 RGB has an opaque acrylic pump intake section and reservoir cap plate. Although this version’s reservoir tube might appear shorter than the plexi’s tube, it’s actually just covered by the taller pump intake section.

The EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 Plexi and RGB are now available on EKWB’s online store for $97 and $100, respectively. Potential buyers should take note, though, that neither come with the cylindrical mounting bracket that they’re pictured with. That’s EKWB’s D5 pump mount, and it fits around the actual D5 pump (which is also not included).

EKWB has one of the most complete product portfolios on the market. Beyond supplying the basics, such as CPU waterblocks, radiators, and tube fittings, EKWB also produces a huge number of niche products. Motherboard monoblocks, SSD heatsinks, and even pump heatsinks are all part of the company’s product catalog.

In the world of PC custom water cooling, there are only a few popular choices for pumps. The D5, a perpetual favorite, is available from multiple manufacturers, EKWB included. Because most manufacturer’s D5 pumps are essentially the same product, it’s common for manufacturers to create aftermarket parts for them. Aftermarket pump-tops, such as the Revo D5, take the place of a D5 pump’s default intake section, which can be simply unscrewed from the pump’s body.

