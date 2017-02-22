Watch The First Gameplay Trailer For 'The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

Zenimax Online Studios released more teaser content for its upcoming Morrowind expansion in The Elder Scrolls Online. At the end of January, the studio released a cinematic trailer to announce the new content, but now we have the first gameplay trailer.

Along with more glimpses of the local scenery, you also get to see some of the enemies that you’ll encounter. Those who played the The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind will no doubt get a sizable dose of nostalgia from the trailer. However, it’s worth noting that the expansion takes place 700 years prior to the 2002 game, so notable landmarks and cities might still be in their early stages, or not even exist at all.

Along with a new storyline, the expansion includes the new Warden, the first additional class in the game since its launch. The Warden employs nature-based magic, and it can summon a War Bear to help out in combat. There’s also a new 12-player dungeon called the Hall of Fabrication. For those who prefer player-versus-player combat, a new mode called Battlegrounds will enlist three teams of four players to fight each other in an arena-style match.

You’ll have some time to catch up with other content in The Elder Scrolls Online before the expansion comes out on June 6. Current players can get it for $40, whereas newcomers can pay $60 to buy the expansion as well as the base game.