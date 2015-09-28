Trending

Multi-Crew, Ship-Launched Fighters Planned For 'Elite: Dangerous'

By

EGX is the biggest gaming show in the U.K., and obviously the Cambridge-based developers at Frontier Developments, the team behind Elite: Dangerous, made an appearance at the four-day event. At the heart of the team's presentation was more information about some of the new features coming in the next year, along with the release of its Horizons expansion later this year.

The centerpiece of Horizons allows players to make a landing on any of the game's massive count of planets. However, one of the other new features also lets players do the same thing with a friend. Multi-crew support for select ships is coming. Most of the small and sleek spacecrafts only have one seat in the cockpit, but the larger and more expensive ships have more than one seat available for a pilot and co-pilot duo. In fact, the empty seat for your friend is already visible in the game if you look around the cockpit.

Instead of the faceless protagonist, players will soon be able to give a face to their pilots thanks to the Commander Creator. In the past, every interaction was through a first-person perspective, and players never interacted with other pilots in the game outside of their ships, so seeing other faces never occurred. This new character customization finally provides a more unique approach for each player and potentially opens the door for more features that involve meeting other players in space stations or bases on a planet.

For those who prefer the business angle of Elite: Dangerous, there's a new way to protect precious cargo or high-priced illegal goods with the help of ship-launched fighters. Currently, the best way to protect a cargo-carrying vessel is with an escort of other pilots or having weapons of your own to ward off curious ships. With this new feature, these smaller fighters won't be able to take down a full-sized ship without some help, but it can at least make a dent in the enemy's defense or provide a distraction while you escape. However, it can also add to a mighty vessel's arsenal, as it can be the opening salvo of a larger attack on enemy pilots.

There's not a lot of information yet on the three new add-ons because they are coming at some point next year. The big focus now is on the last piece of content for Year One of Elite: Dangerous, as well as putting final touches to planetary landings as the first wave of content for Horizons, signaling the start of Year Two for the game. Frontier Developments also has other plans for more content in the form of loot and a crafting system.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • uglyduckling81 28 September 2015 23:49
    Desperately trying to be Star Citizen before SC launches.
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 29 September 2015 02:48
    Nope, just evolving to be a better game as time plods along. At least it's a playable game now, with much to offer no matter one's leaning. PVP combat doesn't appeal to me, so I'm off to explore once I have an Asp. Others have a blast in the various combat zones, or trade, etc. It's hard to make something that can appeal to such a broad spectrum of opinion about what the game should be, but they're trying.

    As for SC, I do hope it comes out, as the more such games the better, but how much has been sunk into that so far and it's still not yet been released?...
    Reply
  • Mac266 29 September 2015 02:56
    Desperately trying to be Star Citizen before SC launches.

    So it seems.
    Reply
  • Ironkidz 29 September 2015 03:00
    I dont know if I would call it "desperate" since at this point alot of the early SC backers have left, people are pissed off about the chaos at the studio, they cant deliver half of the features they promised, and Elite is full steam ahead adding features in a matter of months that we have heard SC talking about for years. If anyone is desperate, it should be SC at this point.
    Reply
  • loki1944 29 September 2015 03:28
    I dont know if I would call it "desperate" since at this point alot of the early SC backers have left, people are pissed off about the chaos at the studio, they cant deliver half of the features they promised, and Elite is full steam ahead adding features in a matter of months that we have heard SC talking about for years. If anyone is desperate, it should be SC at this point.

    Um, no 1,269 out of 965,000 backers is not a lot, it is a minuscule amount. ED isn't anywhere near this feature list http://forum.strats.co/t/squadron-42-star-citizen-feature-list-wall-of-text/6057. Also they don't have Chris Roberts; if anybody can pull together a quality, engaging, not boring space sim on the scale of SC it is him. Actually since the refund for that paltry number, SC has grown by 21,000 backers.
    Reply
  • loki1944 29 September 2015 03:46
    16700006 said:
    Nope, just evolving to be a better game as time plods along. At least it's a playable game now, with much to offer no matter one's leaning. PVP combat doesn't appeal to me, so I'm off to explore once I have an Asp. Others have a blast in the various combat zones, or trade, etc. It's hard to make something that can appeal to such a broad spectrum of opinion about what the game should be, but they're trying.

    As for SC, I do hope it comes out, as the more such games the better, but how much has been sunk into that so far and it's still not yet been released?...

    $110,660,707.00 less than TOR, $410,660,707 less than Destiny, $175,660,707.00 less than GTA V, $160,660,707.00 less than CoD: MW2, $15,660,707.00 less than Max Payne 3.
    Reply
  • nigelivey 29 September 2015 08:06
    Does anyone have a release date for SC??? Having a huge feature list is awesome but will it ever get finished? At least ED avoided mission creep before launch and got the game out there, SC still seems light years away as is the hardware to get the best out of it!
    Reply
  • loki1944 29 September 2015 09:44
    16700919 said:
    Does anyone have a release date for SC??? Having a huge feature list is awesome but will it ever get finished? At least ED avoided mission creep before launch and got the game out there, SC still seems light years away as is the hardware to get the best out of it!

    The game will have a modular release with the final version of the game expected in late 2016/early 2017 http://starcitizen.gamepedia.com/Release_schedule.

    Star Citizen has only been funded since January 2012 and has thus only really been in development for less than 4 years; which is less time than TOR, TESO, and Guild Wars 2.

    I'm not sure what you mean by "hardware to get the best out of it"; Arena Commander runs fine and looks great; and will only look better as they optimize the engine further.
    Reply
  • therealduckofdeath 29 September 2015 13:50
    Desperately trying to be Star Citizen before SC launches.
    You are aware that Elite is the original space sim game?
    Anyway... They really don't have to do anything to beat SC, do they? I mean, SC is the next Duke Nukem Forever. "In your stores sometime next century." :D
    Reply
  • jkflipflop98 30 September 2015 16:54
    16700006 said:
    Nope, just evolving to be a better game as time plods along. At least it's a playable game now, with much to offer no matter one's leaning. PVP combat doesn't appeal to me, so I'm off to explore once I have an Asp. Others have a blast in the various combat zones, or trade, etc. It's hard to make something that can appeal to such a broad spectrum of opinion about what the game should be, but they're trying.

    As for SC, I do hope it comes out, as the more such games the better, but how much has been sunk into that so far and it's still not yet been released?...

    $110,660,707.00 less than TOR, $410,660,707 less than Destiny, $175,660,707.00 less than GTA V, $160,660,707.00 less than CoD: MW2, $15,660,707.00 less than Max Payne 3.


    Except all those bloated figures include the cost of world-wide advertising campaigns. Star Citizen does not.
    Reply