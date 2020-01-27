Eve V Makers Promise High Refresh Rates, On-Time Shipments With 3 Open-Source Gaming Monitors

Eve, the makers of the open-source Eve V convertible laptop, has something to prove with its upcoming lineup of open-source developed PC monitors. The specs match some of the best gaming monitors by featuring LG’s 1ms IPS panels at 1440p and 4K at up to 240Hz. However, Eve CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis is aware that the Eve V left many disappointed with years-long delivery times and promised that the Eve Spectrum gaming monitors available for pre-order today will arrive on time, thanks a number of business operation changes.
The Eve Spectrum comes in three configurations and is available for preorder now with a $100 deposit. The deposit is refundable until the monitor’s produced, and the rest of the payment is due once the monitor’s available to ship. Eve’s also in talks to sell with multiple U.S. retailers and is particularly interested in Micro Center.
Each model has a different estimated shipping start date that Karatsevidis is adamant about.
“Eve V was our proof that we CAN deliver a product that can compete with Microsoft on equal level,” he told Tom’s Hardware via email. We did not get the timely delivery part perfect that time, as we were doing it for the first time and over-relied on external partners. With Spectrum, our goal is to show the tech community not only our capability to deliver top-tier product but also our capability to deliver it ON TIME.”
Eve has put the Eve V’s poor roll out, which left some without the open-source developed 2-in-1 for years after ordering, on the firm responsible for its online shop at the time, Fortress Tech Distribution LTD. Karatsevidis told us that its former partner “did not fulfill some of the orders and obligations they had,” which the vendor has explained in detail here. Previously, the company told Tom’s Hardware that Fortress Tech had "issues with the supply chain [and] funds frozen by payment processors and untimely deliveries.”
With Spectrum, Eve will ditch global resellers and ship its product through Eve Distribution Ltd., which is in Hong Kong. Additionally, supply chain company PCH International is backing operations. And Karatsevidis also said Eve is working very closely with panel supplier LG.
Eve Spectrum Monitor Specs
|Panel Type
|IPS, 27 inches
|IPS, 27 inches
|IPS, 27 inches
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|QHD (2560 x 1440) @ 144Hz; FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible
|QHD (2560 x 1440) @ 240Hz; FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible
|4K (3840 x 2160) @ 144Hz; FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible
|Response Time
|1ms
|1ms
|1ms
|Native Color Depth / Gamut
|98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB / 10-bit (8-bit + A-FRC)
|98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB / 10-bit (8-bit + A-FRC)
|98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB / 10-bit (8-bit + A-FRC)
|HDR
|HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400
|HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 600
|HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 600
|Max Brightness
|SDR: 450 nits HDR: 400 nits
|SDR: 750 nits; HDR: 600 nits
|SDR: 750 nits; HDR: 600 nits
|Ports
|2x USB-C (100W PD output), 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
|2x USB-C (100W PD output), 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
|2x USB-C (100W PD output), 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
|Early Bird Price
|$349
|$489
|$589
|Shipping Date
|Start of Q3
|Start of Q4
|Start of Q4
LG uses its 1440p, 144Hz, 1ms IPS panel in its own 27GL850 monitor, and vendors like ViewSonic have adopted it too. However, Eve says its take has a different polarizer for higher brightness (the LG hits a max 350 nits). Karatsevidis also pointed to Spectrum’s choice of materials, including an anodized metal frame around the display for slim bezels. Meanwhile, a 1440p model hitting 240Hz is impressive, considering most monitors at this refresh rate are stuck at 1080p. QHD monitors at 240Hz are rare and include the HP Omen X 27 (currently selling for about $580).
The Spectrum’s also meant to serve as a docking station, with power delivery of up to 135W, allowing users to daisy chain and power multiple PCs through USB-C or, for traditional desktop PCs, USB-B in will power 5 USB ports.
The first 500 monitors purchased will enjoy early bird pricing (see above), but prices will increase 5-10% before going up “a few points” more at their shipping dates, Karatsevidis said.
Regardless, Karatsevidis sees potential savings for Apple Pro Display XDR users. Like that $5,000 monitor, Spectrum’s stand is sold separately (Eve swears it came up with the idea first).But the die-casted aluminum alloy stand is a mere $99, compared to the XDR’s $1,000 one.
“You can buy the Spectrum stand and save on an Apple XDR stand,” Karatsevidis noted.
I would personally liked more 32”-42” but I was very small minority.
The Main point were price and speed. People wanted Gaming monitor, so speed was essential and They wanted it to be cheap, so small it was going to be.
evev/comments/duglieView: https://www.reddit.com/r/evev/comments/duglie/those_who_have_not_received_your_eve_v_speak_up/
3GuJBolxAwkView: https://youtu.be/3GuJBolxAwk