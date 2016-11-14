EVGA Addresses GeForce GTX 1080 FTW PWM Temperature Problems (Update 2: All BIOS Updates Available)

Update, 11/14/16, 8am PT: It looks like EVGA has finished pushing out BIOS updates for all affected cards. There are 19 primary BIOS updates and six secondary BIOS updates. The list of affected graphics cards is towards the bottom of this page, and you can head here to download the BIOS for yours.

Update, 11/3/16, 12pm PT: EVGA is beginning to push out BIOS updates for its affected cards. At publication time, there are five available:

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC ACX 3.0EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW ACX 3.0EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC ACX 3.0 Black EditionEVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC ACX 3.0EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW ACX 3.0

Original article:

EVGA announced plans to address temperature problems with its GeForce GTX 1080/1070 FTW graphics that use its ACX 3.0 cooling solution. According to reports, including from Tom's Hardware Germany (an English translation is forthcoming), the issues emerged under the Furmark stress utility and are said to affect the thermal temperature of the PWM and memory in "extreme circumstances."

The company said on that it ran similar tests when it designed the products, then retested them after reviews discovered the issue, and found both times that the "temperature of PWM and memory is within the spec tolerance" and "is working as originally designed with no issues." Still, the company said it "understands that lower temperatures are preferred by reviewers and customers," which is why it's taking these steps to fix the issue.

EVGA said that it plans to release a VBIOS update in the next few days to adjust the fan-speed curve and "ensure sufficient cooling of all components across all operating temperatures." People uncomfortable with installing the VBIOS update themselves can request a warranty cross-shipment to receive a replacement with the update pre-installed; any EVGA graphics cards shipped after November 1, 2016 will also come with the update already installed.

Here's the full list of cards supported by this update:

GTX 1080 GTX 1070 GTX 1060 6G GTX 1060 3G 08G-P4-6181 08G-P4-5171 06G-P4-6262 03G-P4-6365 08G-P4-6183 08G-P4-5173 06G-P4-6366 03G-P4-6367 08G-P4-6284 08G-P4-6171 06G-P4-6265 08G-P4-6286 08G-P4-6173 06G-P4-6264 08G-P4-6384 08G-P4-6274 06G-P4-6267 08G-P4-6386 08G-P4-6276 06G-P4-6368

EVGA said that customers affected by these temperature problems can also request a free thermal pad kit. The company said this update isn't required, and that running at the higher temperatures won't damage its cards, but people who want a little more peace of mind can employ it. Requests for the free kit became available on October 24, 2016--EVGA has not said when it expects to start shipping the thermal pads to consumers.

The temperature issues are said to only affect cards using the ACX 3.0 cooling solution; the Founders Edition, Blower type, Hybrid, and Hydro Copper editions of its GPUs are not affected. EVGA has not said when the VBIOS update will be available, but it should debut sooner rather than later.