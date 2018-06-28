EVGA Introduces Duo of GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Graphics Cards

EVGA announced the addition of the GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G graphics card and its faster 'Superclocked' twin, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC Gaming 03G, to the company's existing lineup of Pascal graphics cards.

As things stand now, Nvidia's AIB partners don't look 100 percent sold on the chipmaker's most recent GeForce GTX 1050 3GB SKU. Besides Gigabyte, EVGA is the only other major graphics card manufacturer to pull the trigger on the new SKU. As noted in our review, the GeForce GTX 1050 3GB was conceived to be a direct replacement for the 2GB version. Apparently, board partners had a tough time finding a steady supplier for the 4Gb GDDR5 memory chips used in the original GeForce GTX 1050. Nvidia's solution was to push out the 3GB model with a different memory configuration that allows its partners to utilize 8Gb chips, which apparently is easier to source. And, as an added plus, the GeForce GTX 1050 3GB can pump out more performance than the original GTX 1050 2GB in most gaming scenarios.EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming (03G-P4-6151-KR)





Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G is a dual-slot graphics card that measures 144.78mm x 111.15mm. The cooling solution consists of a single 90mm ACX 2.0 to provide active cooling over the heatsink. The graphics card draws its power from the PCIe x16 slot, and thus lacks any external power connectors. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G is equipped with three display outputs: dual-link DVI-D, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0.

EVGA ships the GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G with identical specifications as Nvidia's reference model. The graphics card has 768 CUDA cores, equivalent to the amount found on the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. The GTX 1050 Gaming 03G runs at a 1392 MHz base clock with a boost clock that scales up to 1518 MHz. The 3GB of GDDR5 memory is untouched and operates at stock 7008 MHz across a 96-bit memory bus. This model carries a $159.99 price tag, and it's backed by EVGA's standard three-year warranty.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC Gaming 03G (03G-P4-6153-KR)







Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 SC Gaming 03G is almost a one-to-one clone of the GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming 03G. This model rightfully earned the 'Superclocked' title since it comes with a significant factory overclock. The graphics card is clocked at 1455 MHz and boasts a boost clock in the range of 1569 MHz. EVGA's asking price for the Superclocked model is $169.99.