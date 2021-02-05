Check Out the Funky PCB On EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin GPU

Designed for extreme overclocking, EVGA's Kingpin edition graphics cards are arguably among the most complex and impressive pieces of hardware available today. Unfortunately, these cards are only sold to EVGA's Elite Members, and reviews of KPE products are rare, so very few people get to see these boards up close, making a review of the GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin published by the South Korean Quasar Zone website (via @harukaze5719) even more valuable for hardware enthusiasts.

Since EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin is a factory overclocked graphics board that is ready for extreme overclocking using liquid nitrogen (LN2), it isn't particularly surprising that the card is faster than other Nvidia GA102-based AIBs. The board also comes with a hybrid cooling solution that cools down its GPU, memory, and voltage regulating module (VRM), so it is a great overclocker right out of the box, too.

The Kingpin's PCB is perhaps the most impressive thing about the card. Considering that EVGA's KPE products are developed for extreme overclockers that demand absolutely the best, the PCB design of EVGA's top-of-the-range card is considerably more complex than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition.

(Image credit: Quasar Zone)

While Nvidia's board features a 20-phase VRM, EVGA opted for a 23-phase VRM that uses MPS' MP86956 60A power stages. The regular RTX 3090 FE card comes with a single 12-pin connector that can deliver up to 300W of power, whereas you can feed the RTX 3090 KPE AIB up to 450W using three eight-pin power connectors. EVGA's RTX 3090 KPE PCB also contains isolated components using special elements to make signals cleaner to guarantee better overclocking potential.

(Image credit: Quasar Zone)

To give owners of the GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin the ultimate control over all aspects of the board's operation, it features EVGA's proprietary header for voltage monitoring using Probe-IT or EVBot meters as well as 10 sensors to monitor GPU, memory, and VRM temperatures, something no other board has.

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin Hybrid Gaming graphics card is currently listed for $2,069.99 on the company's website. Unfortunately, it is out of stock and is only available to EVGA's Elite Members.