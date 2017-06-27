'Front Defense': A WWII VR Shooter From Vive Studios

Get ready for the fight of your life, soldier! I’m not going to sugar coat things for you—your chances of survival are slim to none, but we need you. Humanity needs you—at all costs. We can’t lose this fight, and we need all the men we can get! Take cover and gear up!

Front Defense puts you the in the thick of World War II as a member of the Allied forces fighting the evil Axis regime. You must defend your post and prevent the Axis forces from advancing on your position. Thankfully, you’ve got more firepower than you could imagine.

Front Defense is a first-person shooter developed for room-scale VR by Vive Studio’s in-house development team, Fantahorn Studios. To come out of your mission unscathed, you must use an array of weaponry to keep the enemy at bay, and you must use your surroundings to your advantage. If you’re not ducking behind the sandbag barrier, you’re going to take a bullet to the face sooner than later.

Each mission in Front Defense puts you in a different battle situation. You’ll fight foot soldiers who have rifles, machine guns, and grenades (that you can shoot mid-air with your rifle). You’ll also encounter armored tanks that you destroy with a bazooka. In one mission, you turn to the sky to shoot planes out of the air with a .50-Cal. machine gun. Front Defense allows you to switch your weapons on the fly and at will, so it’s up to you to decide which firearm fits the job.

“We’re thrilled to bring VR game players one of the most immersive shooting games they’ll ever experience with Front Defense,” said Joel Breton, Head of Vive Studios at HTC Vive. “Our internal development team at Fantahorn Studio has created an unrivaled VR experience in this highly-polished arcade shooter putting players in the boots of a WWII soldier. From its cinematic opening, Front Defense makes the case for VR as the ultimate platform for hardcore gaming, delivering a thrillingly real war shooter where the only things missing are the smell of gunfire and mortal danger.”

Front Defense is an exclusive title for the Vive platform, and it's available only through Viveport. Vive Studios is asking $20 for a copy of the game, but you can also get it as part of the monthly Viveport subscription.