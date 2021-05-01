Trending

First Benchmark Result of Intel's Core i9-11950H 'Tiger Lake-H' Emerge

By

First results are in.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

The first benchmark results of Intel's yet-to-be-announced eight-core Core i9-11950 'Tiger Lake-H' processor for gaming notebooks have been published in Primate Labs' Geekbench 5 database. The new unit expectedly beats Intel's own quad-core Core i7-1185G7 CPU both in single and multi-thread workloads, but when it comes to comparison with other rivals, its results are not that obvious. 

Intel's Core i9-11950 processor has never been revealed in leaks, so it was surprising to see benchmark results of HP's ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 laptop based on this CPU in Geekbench 5. The chip has eight cores based on the Willow Cove microarchitecture running at 2.60 GHz – 4.90 GHz, it is equipped with a 24MB cache, a dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory controller, and a basic UHD Graphics core featuring the Xe architecture. 

In Geekbench 5, the ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 powered by the Core i9-11950H scored 1,365 points in single-thread benchmark and 6,266 points in multi-thread benchmark. The system operated in 'HP Optimized (Modern Standby)' power plan, though we do not know the maximum TDP that is supported in this mode. 

CPUSingle-CoreMulti-CoreCores/Threads, uArchCacheClocksTDPLink
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS1,5408,2258C/16T, Zen 316MB3.30 ~ 4.53 GHz35Whttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6027200
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H1,2307,1258C/16T, Zen 28MB3.30 ~ 4.44 GHz35~54Whttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6028856
Intel Core i9-119001,71510,5658C/16T, Cedar Cove16 MB2.50 ~ 5.20 GHz65Whttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7485886
Intel Core i9-11950H1,3656,2668C/16T, Willow Cove24MB2.60 ~ 4.90 GHz?https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/7670672
Intel Core i9-10885H1,3357,9008C/16T, Skylake16MB2.40 ~ 5.08 GHz45Whttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6006773
Intel Core i7-1185G71,5505,6004C/8T, Willow Cove12MB3.0 ~ 4.80 GHz28Whttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/5644005
Apple M11,7107,6604C Firestorm + 4C Icestorm12MB + 4MB3.20 GHz20~24Whttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/6038094

The upcoming Core i9-11950H processor easily defeats its quad-core Core i7-1185G7 brother for mainstream and thin-and-light laptops both in single-thread and multi-thread workloads. This is not particularly surprising as the model i7-1185G7 has a TDP of 28W. Meanwhile, the Core i9-11950H is behind AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HS as well as Apple's M1 in all kinds of workloads. Furthermore, its multi-thread score is behind that of its predecessor, the Core i9-10885H.  

Perhaps, the unimpressive results of the Core i9-11950H in Geekbench 5 are due to a preliminary BIOS, early drivers, wrong settings, or some other anomalies. In short, since the CPU does not officially exist, its test results should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet, at this point, the product does not look too good in this benchmark.