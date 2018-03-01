Fractal Design Releases Meshify C Mini Case With Tempered Glass

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Fractal Design launched the Meshify C Mini - Dark TG, the first mini-tower version in its Meshify C line of cases. Taking after its larger counterparts, the Mini combines the same understated aesthetics and sensible design, but puts it into a smaller package.

The full-tower Meshify C already has many versions. We reviewed one of the tempered glass versions and gave it an “Editor Approved” rating. Fractal Design is building on the series by releasing a smaller version for mATX and mini-ITX boards called the Meshify C Mini. Like it did with the full-tower Meshify C, we expect that the company will eventually release multiple versions of the Mini with different side panels. For now, though, there is only a “Dark TG” version that has dark tempered-glass side panels.

Apart from the size difference, the Meshify C Mini is hard to distinguish from its bigger brothers. At the front is the same lattice-patterned mesh panel that can be easily removed to access the dust filter below. The top is covered by a magnetically attached mesh screen. The bottom has four chromed feet and a full-length dust screen that can be pulled out at the front of the case. The left side panel is a screw-mounted tempered glass piece, while the right side panel is a plain steel piece. Finally, a floor plate splits the power supply and hard drives into their own zone at the bottom of the case for better cooling and a cleaner-looking interior.

As for hardware support, the Meshify C Mini has five expansion slots, a drive cage that fits two 3.5” drives, and mounting points for three 2.5” drives at the rear of the motherboard tray. As mentioned before, the case supports standard size mATX and mini-ITX motherboards, along with ATX power supplies up to 175mm in length and GPUs up to 315mm in length. Vertical clearance for CPU coolers and GPUs is 172mm.

The Meshify C Mini’s smaller size doesn’t affect cooling potential much, as the case can still fit a total of six fans. Two 120mm or 140mm fans can fit at the front, two 120mm fans can fit at the top, and one 120mm fan can fit at the back as well as the bottom. There is enough clearance to fit radiators on all of the fans except for the bottom one.

The Fractal Design Meshify C Mini - Dark TG is available now with an MSRP of $90.