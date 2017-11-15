FSP’s CMT510 Features Tempered Glass Galore

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

FSP announced the latest addition to its CMT series of cases, the CMT 510. If you prefer your cases to be packed full of RGB-lit fans and feature tempered glass panels galore, this might be just the chassis you are looking for.

Featuring tempered glass side panels on three sides, this chassis is designed to showcase your system build. The FSP CMT510 checks all the right boxes when it comes to features as well. It supports motherboards up to ATX in size, seven expansion slots, and more than enough room for graphics cards up to 400mm in length in multi-GPU configurations. This chassis has mounting locations for two 2.5" drives on top of the built-in PSU tunnel, as well as a pair of mounting locations behind the motherboard tray for 2.5" or 3.5” hard drives.

The CMT510 ships with a total of four LED RGB lit fans. Three 120mm intake fans feed a single 120mm exhaust fan mounted in the rear of the chassis over the CPU socket area. This chassis supports up to five 120mm fans or four 140mm fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the front of the case. CPU air coolers up to 165mm in height can be equipped in this chassis. Under the PSU cover you will find a mounting location for an ATX PS2 power supply.



The front panel is home to two USB3.0 Type-A ports, headphone, microphone jacks, HDD LED and a power button. There is also a RGB lighting switch that allows you to cycle through a number of different lighting effects.

The CMT510 is available now with an MSRP of $100.



