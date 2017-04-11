Gigabyte's Latest Ryzen-Ready Motherboards Use X370, B350, And A320 Chipsets

Gigabyte announced new X370, B350, and A320 chipset-based AM4 motherboards ready for AMD's Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors.

Ryzen 5 CPUs debuted today, and they brought the A320 chipset with them, which is probably why Gigabyte highlighted the new chipset in its press release even though the GA-A320M-HD2 is currently the only motherboard to support it. AMD said in its own blog post that A320 boards are "specifically addressing the needs of mainstream PC gaming customers looking for a feature-rich, robust, and affordable platform for gaming PCs."

That's why A320 drops five USB ports, four PCI-E lanes, and overclocking capabilities from the X370 flagship. AMD said this is supposed to help drive costs of A320 boards down to about $50, but Gigabyte appears to have missed that mark, because the GA-A320M-HD2 costs $70 from Newegg. The board also boasts two DDR4 DIMM sockets with support for up to 32GB of system memory, and it relies on a dual-channel memory architecture.

The next step up from A320 is B350, which adds two more PCI-E 2.0 Gen 2 lanes and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, as well as the ability to overclock unlocked CPUs. Gigabyte previously announced the GA-AB350-Gaming, GA-AB350-Gaming 3, and GA-AB350M-Gaming 3 motherboards for the B350 chipset. Now it seems to have added a few more boards to that list with the new GA-AB350M-DS2, GA-AB350M-D3H, and GA-AB350M-HD3.

There are also the new X370 chipset boards. X370 is the flagship Ryzen-compatible chipset, with two more PCI-E lanes and SATA-III ports than B350. (It, too, supports overclocking.) Gigabyte announced two new boards for this chipset today: the GA-AX370-Gaming K5 and GA-AX370-Gaming K7. These additions bring the company's lineup of X370 chipset motherboards up to five, and its total number of Ryzen-ready boards to 12.

You can learn more about the individual boards on AMD's website via the links above. If you're just interested in shopping around for a new AM4 motherboard, you might want to check out our breakdown of the differences between each chipset and our price lists for X370 and B350 boards. We've also reviewed the Ryzen 7 1700, 1700X, and 1800X CPUs, as well as the Ryzen 5 1600X that kicked off the Ryzen 5 and A320 chipset party.