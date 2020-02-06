Gigabyte's Designare DDR4 RAM Kit Offers 64GB With Sleek Looks

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte this week quietly listed its new Designare 64GB RAM kit, which offers that huge capacity spread out across only two DIMMs. With 32GB per module, this appeals mostly to professional creators with very memory-intensive tasks like video editing.

Compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms, in high-end desktop (HEDT) systems with eight slots you could use these to create a RAM pool of up to 256GB.

The kit has a tested frequency of 3,200 MHz and 16-8-18-38 CAS timings, which are great figures for these capacities. Using the XMP 2.0 profiles, you should be able to get them up and running at the intended speeds without any fuss. But remember that they also require 1.35V to operate at these speeds.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The aluminum heatsinks are anodized in silver and have the text "Designare" written on them. With nothing but some sleek lines, these certainly fit the designer vibe.

There's no word on pricing yet, though the units will come with a lifetime warranty. Keep an eye out for these if you need big memory for an upcoming Threadripper build.