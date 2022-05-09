Gigabyte Unveils S55U 55-Inch Android-Powered 4K Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte has launched a new 55-inch 4K gaming monitor, which is stuffed with modern technologies. The specs of the Gigabyte S55U are such that it appears to be a very attractive product without invoking fears that it might be financially unobtainable. In other words, this could be a sweet spot product if you are looking for an AMD FreeSync Premium compatible alternative to an Nvidia-certified big format gaming display.

There are a lot of good-looking specifications here, so we will put them in a full-featured table below. First of all the 55-inch 4K panel uses VA technology with quantum dots to provide strong and vivid colors. In addition to good performance for a panel of this size and resolution, offering as low as a 2 ms response time and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, this monitor has admirable brightness and contrast stats with a color gamut of 96% DCI-P3. Contrast in gaming and content consumption will be enhanced by the 132 local dimming zone backlight array.

The Gigabyte offering isn't just a pretty screen; the complementary features are also quite extensive. This monitor uses the Android OS and has the Google Assistant onboard with a built-in Chromecast. It has twin 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos/ DTS HD and a wide choice of sound profile presets. In addition, there are an extensive collection of ports, including the newest HDMI 2.1, various USB ports, Ethernet, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

As you might expect, dedicated gaming features are present, which could appeal to both PC and console gamers. The collection of gaming-orientated features includes Aim Stabilizer Sync, Black Equalizer, Crosshair, Refresh Rate, and OSD Timer.

Specs Gigabyte S55U Gaming Monitor Screen basics 54.6-inch diagonal, 3840 x 2160 pixels, VA panel with wide viewing angles, 500 cd/m2(TYP), 1500cd/m2 (PEAK) brightness, 5000:1 contrast, Anti-glare (Haze 3%) coating Performance 2ms GTG(min.)/ 5ms GTG(avg.), 120 Hz, FreeSync Preium Image quality 1.07bn colors, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HDR10+ / HLG, 96% DCI-P3 / 140% sRGB, 132 local dimming zones Audio 10W x 2, Dolby Atmos/ DTS HD, headphone jack, optical fiber out. Modes: Standard / Movie / Sports / Music / Speech / Late Night Connectivity 2 x HDMI 2.1 (48G, eARC), 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Downstream ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Upstream port, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Earphone Jack, 1 x Ethernet, Wireless 802.11ac 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth Other features Android TV features, Game modes (mentioned above, plus 6-axis color control, HDMI CEC, Noise reduction, Parental controls. Physical 1232 x 749 x 309mm including stand, can be VESA mounted (400 x 300 mm), 18.1kg weight, 5.2kg without stand, 83W max power consumption

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Sadly, we don't have pricing or availability for the Gigabyte S55U at the time of writing. However, Gigabyte's monitors are usually competitively priced, so we hope that this will be too.

If you are considering buying a monitor in the near future, but the above 55-inch category isn't for you, please check through some of our recent buying guides and monitor deals features.