G.Skill Readies Trident Z Neo RAM for AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs, X570

G.Skill is showing its love for the new AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs and X570 motherboard platform by introducing a brand new series of DDR4 memory kits under the Trident Z Neo brand.

Much like G.Skill's other Trident Z offerings, the new Trident Z Neo modules carry a dual-tone heat spreader with an aggressive tri-fin design, which is complemented with eight-zone RGB lighting. You can customize the lighting to your taste via G.Skill's Trident Z software or through third-party motherboard software, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome.

G.Skill has engineered the Trident Z Neo memory kits specifically for Ryzen 3000-series processors and, as a result, they come with unique CL timings for providing optimal performance for your money.

Specs

FrequencyCL TimingVoltageKit Capacity
DDR4-266618-18-18-381.20V2x 8GB  / 4x 8GB  / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
DDR4-300016-18-18-381.35V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB /4x 16GB
DDR4-320014-14-14-341.35V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
16-18-18-381.35V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
DDR4-360014-15-15-351.40V2x 8GB /4x 8GB
16-16-16-361.35V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
16-19-19-391.35V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
18-18-18-381.20V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB
18-22-22-421.35V2x 8GB / 4x 8GB /2x 16GB / 4x 16GB

The Trident Z Neo memory kits are available in capacities of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Memory speeds start from 2,666 MHz up to 3,600 MHz. The DDR4-2666 kit features CL18-18-18-38 timings and runs at 1.2V, while the DDR4-3000 kit has its timings set at Cl16-18-18-38 and operates at 1.35V. 

G.Skill offers the DDR4-3200 memory kits in two flavors. The high-performance kit boasts CL14-14-14-34 timings, while the budget kit comes with CL16-18-18-38 timings. Both memory kits run at 1.35V. The DDR4-3600 memory kits, on the other hand, are available in five different presentations with timings that vary between CL14-15-15-35 and CL18-22-22-42.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the Trident Z Neo memory kits but said they will arrive on shelves this month.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Ninjawithagun 08 July 2019 18:06
    According to AMD, running 4 sticks in any configuration will only allow for speeds up to 2933Mhz. So why would G.Skill advertise higher speeds than are possible with the Ryzen 3000 memory controller?
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 08 July 2019 18:32
    Ninjawithagun said:
    According to AMD, running 4 sticks in any configuration will only allow for speeds up to 2933Mhz. So why would G.Skill advertise higher speeds than are possible with the Ryzen 3000 memory controller?
    Those are the officially rated speeds. You can run higher speeds, it's just technically an overclock at that point. E.g. Ryzen 1k/2k were only rated for up to 2666/2993 but lots of people were running 3200 MHz (or higher) on them.
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 11 July 2019 18:55
    TJ Hooker said:
    Those are the officially rated speeds. You can run higher speeds, it's just technically an overclock at that point. E.g. Ryzen 1k/2k were only rated for up to 2666/2993 but lots of people were running 3200 MHz (or higher) on them.
    Advertised vs. achievable are about the same in this case due to Ryzen's poor ability to adapt to higher memory speeds. Case in point - Ryzen 3000 CPUs can only use 3600Mhz max speeds vs. 3466Mhz max speeds of the 2000 series. To make matters even more disappointing, if the user decides they want to use 4 DIMMs, the speeds drop again to a horrible 2933Mhz. I was hoping for a more substantial improvement in memory speeds, but unfortunately it looks like we'll have to wait for Zen 3 before we see substantial improvements.
    Reply
  • SgtScream 11 July 2019 18:57
    How high are we talking? I bought a b350 motherboard and a R7 1700 almost 3 years ago. Updated the bios and enabled a-xmp and was running 3200mhz just fine.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 11 July 2019 19:09
    Ninjawithagun said:
    Advertised vs. achievable are about the same in this case due to Ryzen's poor ability to adapt to higher memory speeds. Case in point - Ryzen 3000 CPUs can only use 3600Mhz max speeds vs. 3466Mhz max speeds of the 2000 series. To make matters even more disappointing, if the user decides they want to use 4 DIMMs, the speeds drop again to a horrible 2933Mhz.
    Obviously overclocking will vary on a case by case basis, but you can definitely run >3600 MHz ram on Ryzen 3K. Looking at a random X570 board's QVL list, they have RAM validated as high as 4800 MHz for 2 DIMMs, and as high as 4000 MHz for 4 DIMMs. https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MEG-X570-ACE#support-mem-19
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 12 July 2019 11:11
    Ninjawithagun said:
    Advertised vs. achievable are about the same in this case due to Ryzen's poor ability to adapt to higher memory speeds. I was hoping for a more substantial improvement in memory speeds, but unfortunately it looks like we'll have to wait for Zen 3 before we see substantial improvements.
    SgtScream said:
    How high are we talking? I bought a b350 motherboard and a R7 1700 almost 3 years ago. Updated the bios and enabled a-xmp and was running 3200mhz just fine.
    Yes, 3200Mhz is normal. What I'm referring to is the much higher DDR4 data rates achievable by Intel CPUs. For example, my second gaming system has a 8700K and is running 4266Mhz DDR4 with no issues, albeit @ 2T Command Rate. I could easily waste the money and buy faster 5000Mhz DDR4 and it would also run just fine with the 8700K. AMD in that aspect is behind - granted because of the limitations of the infinity fabric more than the CPU memory controller itself. Still, it would be nice to see AMD push memory compatibility into the +4000Mhz range. Is it a deal breaker? Absolutely not. I love my 2700X and I'm sure I'll love my 3700X when it arrives tomorrow :D
    Reply
  • msp1981 14 August 2019 19:45
    Ninjawithagun said:
    According to AMD, running 4 sticks in any configuration will only allow for speeds up to 2933Mhz. So why would G.Skill advertise higher speeds than are possible with the Ryzen 3000 memory controller?

    Definitely bought 4 sticks of the 3600mhz, put in asus x570 prime, definitely running 3600mhz, what i do dislike is that according to the mobo it can support higher speeds, yet this line of ram only goes up to 3600mhz, either way the price was right and it was an upgrade from the 2666mhz ram, i was still using from my 1600 ryzen.
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 17 August 2019 19:26
    Oh really? Interesting to point out that some hardware reviews stated this was not possible. Maybe it is now with the most recent AGESA 1.0.0.3 ABB update. Unfortunately, you will still have to run at 2T Command Rate when using all 4 DIMMs. Regardless, thanks for the very good news that the G.Skill memory runs solid at 3600Mhz! I just purchased a G.Skill 3600Mhz CL16 (2 x 16GB) DDR4 32GB Z NEO kit (F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC) off of Newegg right before they sold out again. I'm looking forward to testing the kit to determine whether or not tighter latencies and higher frequencies can be ran. Knowing there is an Infinity Fabric limitation and reduced performance returns after going past 3733Mhz is definitely something I'll have to keep an eye out on as I begin to test the different latency configurations. I am currently running my 'old' Corsair Vengeance RGB at 3800Mhz (2 x 8GB) 16-16-16-36-54 @ 1T Command Rate and so far, rock solid with no issues. Prime95 and MemTest for several hours and no errors. Click on my CPU-Z link in my sig to see my system specs ;-)
    Reply