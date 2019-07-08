G.Skill Readies Trident Z Neo RAM for AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs, X570

G.Skill is showing its love for the new AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs and X570 motherboard platform by introducing a brand new series of DDR4 memory kits under the Trident Z Neo brand.
Much like G.Skill's other Trident Z offerings, the new Trident Z Neo modules carry a dual-tone heat spreader with an aggressive tri-fin design, which is complemented with eight-zone RGB lighting. You can customize the lighting to your taste via G.Skill's Trident Z software or through third-party motherboard software, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome.
G.Skill has engineered the Trident Z Neo memory kits specifically for Ryzen 3000-series processors and, as a result, they come with unique CL timings for providing optimal performance for your money.
Specs
|Frequency
|CL Timing
|Voltage
|Kit Capacity
|DDR4-2666
|18-18-18-38
|1.20V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
|DDR4-3000
|16-18-18-38
|1.35V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB /4x 16GB
|DDR4-3200
|14-14-14-34
|1.35V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
|16-18-18-38
|1.35V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
|DDR4-3600
|14-15-15-35
|1.40V
|2x 8GB /4x 8GB
|16-16-16-36
|1.35V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
|16-19-19-39
|1.35V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
|18-18-18-38
|1.20V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB
|18-22-22-42
|1.35V
|2x 8GB / 4x 8GB /2x 16GB / 4x 16GB
The Trident Z Neo memory kits are available in capacities of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Memory speeds start from 2,666 MHz up to 3,600 MHz. The DDR4-2666 kit features CL18-18-18-38 timings and runs at 1.2V, while the DDR4-3000 kit has its timings set at Cl16-18-18-38 and operates at 1.35V.
G.Skill offers the DDR4-3200 memory kits in two flavors. The high-performance kit boasts CL14-14-14-34 timings, while the budget kit comes with CL16-18-18-38 timings. Both memory kits run at 1.35V. The DDR4-3600 memory kits, on the other hand, are available in five different presentations with timings that vary between CL14-15-15-35 and CL18-22-22-42.
G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the Trident Z Neo memory kits but said they will arrive on shelves this month.
Definitely bought 4 sticks of the 3600mhz, put in asus x570 prime, definitely running 3600mhz, what i do dislike is that according to the mobo it can support higher speeds, yet this line of ram only goes up to 3600mhz, either way the price was right and it was an upgrade from the 2666mhz ram, i was still using from my 1600 ryzen.