The GTX 1650 Could Be Getting a GDDR6 Memory Upgrade

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X 4G (Image credit: MSI)

An EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing, which was recently discovered by VideoCardz, reveals multiple SKUs for GTX 1650 graphics cards from MSI that weren't announced yet. Interestingly, their model names suggest that these will feature GDDR6 memory. If the products listed are actually coming to market, it would appear that the GTX 1650 is getting a performance uplift soon.

Nvidia released the GeForce GTX 1650 in April 2019, followed by the more powerful GeForce GTX 1650 Super a few months later. The original GTX 1650 carries 4GB of GDDR5 memory running at 8 Gbps. Among other upgrades, the Super model has speedy GDDR6 memory clocked at 12 Gbps.

Both the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are stucked with a 128-bit memory interface. However, thanks to its faster memory, the latter flaunts a higher memory bandwidth at 192 GBps, while the first tops out at 128 GBps.

GeForce GTX 1650 Super GeForce GTX 1650 GPU Architecture Turing (TU116) Turing (TU117) Shading Units 1,280 896 Texture Units 80 56 ROPs 32 32 Base Clock Rate 1,530 MHz 1,485 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,725 MHz 1,665 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 8 Gbps Memory Capacity 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR5 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 192 GBps 128 GBps L2 Cache 1MB 1MB TDP 100W 75W Transistor Count 6.6 billion 4.7 billion Die Size 284 mm² 200 mm²

Although this is an official EEC submission, vendors sometimes submit these things just to claim dibs on a potential product name but never end up releasing said offering.

Nevertheless, MSI's submission, which dates back to November 2019, names eight unreleased models spanning from the brand's low-profile series to its high-end Gaming series:

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Gaming X

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Gaming

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Ventus XS OC

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Ventus XS

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Aero ITX OC

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Aero ITX

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6T LP OC

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6T LP

The model names feature a clue in their "D6" designation. MSI often uses the "D" affix to denote the type of memory when there are identical models with different memory types. Take the GT 1030 for example, which debuted with GDDR5 memory and was eventually made available with DDR4 memory as well. MSI first launched the GeForce GT 1030 Aero ITX 2G OC and then added the GeForce GT 1030 Aero ITX 2GD4 OC. The "D4" label is the only difference between the two model names and indicates DDR4 memory.

We'll have to wait and see if these graphics cards, and potentially other GTX 1650s with GDDR6, ever make it to the market.