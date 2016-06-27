HP Announces Chromebook 11 G5 With Optional Touchscreen For $269

HP announced an update to its Chromebook lineup, the Chromebook 11 G5. The new device will optionally feature a touchscreen for the first time, and it’s priced with touch capability starting at $269.

The 11.6-inch Chromebook 11 G5 features a thinner design and narrower display bezel compared to previous generations. It weighs in at 2.51 lbs. and sports an Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz with a 2.48 GHz burst frequency. The CPU sips only 6 watts of power, and the new Chromebook 11 G5 offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life (or 11 hours with a touchscreen), according to HP.

The aforementioned touchscreen option features Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, offering increased durability and anti-glare protection. With or without touch, the display has a resolution of 1366 x 768. However, the touchscreen is a welcomed addition for users looking to use their favorite touch-enabled Chrome and Android applications from the Google Play Store, which is tentatively planned to be compatible with Chrome OS later this year.

The new Chromebook 11 G5 starts at $189, with touchscreen models starting at $269, and either will be available through channel partners in July. Retailers will see the new device this October.

Product HP Chromebook 11 G5 Processor Intel Celeron N3060 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 400 Memory 4 GB LPDDR3-1600 Storage Options 16 GB, Up to 32 GB eMMC Wireless Communications Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 w/ Bluetooth Ports - USB 3.0 x2- HDMI- Audio Combo Jack- SD Card Reader Battery 2-Cell Lithium-Ion 43.7 Watt Hours Operating System Chrome OS Dimensions 11.25 x 8.07 x 0.72 inches (L x W x H) Weight - 2.51 lbs. (Non-Touch)- 2.62 lbs. (Touchscreen) Starting MSRP - $189 (Non-Touch)- $269 (Touchscreen)

