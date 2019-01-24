HP Brings AMD Ryzen to its Small Business ProBooks

HP is moving its small business notebooks onto AMD’s Ryzen quad-core processor platforms. The HP ProBook 445 G6 and ProBook 455 G6 will rely on Ryzen and Ryzen Pro APUs, rather than the current gen’s mix of 8th Gen Intel Core i CPUs and AMD A10-series APUs.

Both machines will go on sale this month starting at $549. Beyond the processors, HP is touting its clean, silver design and its BIOS protection and easy system management.

The base models use AMD’s Ryzen 3 2200U with Radeon Vega 3 graphics, but there are also options for a Ryzen 5 2500 U with Radeon Vega 8 and, at the top end, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U with Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics.

The laptops are almost identical, save for different screen sizes. The 445 has a 14-inch display (1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080) and the 455 has a 15.6-inch screen (same resolutions). Both use up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 SDRAM, up to 1TB of storage and have the same ports: two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, a USB Type-C port, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI and a headphone jack.

AMD’s Ryzen chips are still being integrated slowly into laptops, but business adoption could mean large shipments for companies that have IT departments with contracts with HP. This year, we expect to see more laptops for productivity and gaming come with Ryzen options.