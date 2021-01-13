iBuypower Goes Back to Basics (in a Good Way) With Revolt 3MK3 SFF PC and Case

System builder iBuypower has been crafting eye-catching and often surprisingly affordable systems for gamers and enthusiasts for over two decades now. But the company's latest Revolt 3MK3 small-form-factor desktop, announced at CES 2021, is a handle-equipped perforated monolith designed to house powerful components without taking up much desk or floor space.



The previous Revolt 2 was an oddly shaped and super-stylized showcase PC that put your SATA SSD in a window up front and your GPU at the top. It also looked a bit like a rejected design for a bulky Daft Punk helmet. And 2013's Revolt 1 looked like... whatever this looks like . In retrospect, the clean lines of the vertically oriented Revolt 3MK3 look stealthy, understated and, well, like a bigger, better-cooled Xbox Series X .

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

If you don't like basic black, the 18.4-liter Revolt 3MK3 will also be available in white when it arrives sometime in the second quarter of 2021. The chassis features a nice swing-out door designed to house a chunky 280mm radiator. That, plus the plethora of perforations and an optional 80mm exhaust fan at the top means there won't likely be an issue pairing one of the best graphics cards with one of the best CPUs in this system.

We'll have to wait until we get the system in for testing before we make any judgments about how quiet it will be. But with vents on basically every side, the noise output is going to essentially be down to what components you put in it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iBuyPower) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: iBuyPower)

Of course, this is an ITX case, and you'll need an SFX or SFX-L PSU to power everything. But iBuypower says that whether you buy a complete system or just the case from the company, it will ship with a 700W SFX-L power supply installed, with pre-routed cables. There looks to be dust filters on all four sides and the top. It will be interesting to see how easy they'll be to remove and clean. But at least they're behind metal panels rather than glass, so a little dust buildup won't be super obvious.



Aside from the flush-mount handle, both sides also have a pop-out arm for hanging a headset or other accessories. The front panel houses a trio of USB 3.2 ports (one USB-C) at the bottom, which is perfect placement if you have the system sitting at your desk.



And for those worried that the white or black design won't be eye-catching or customizable enough, the company will also offer a swappable colored mesh inlay behind the front panel. There's no word yet on color options though, and without seeing the system in person yet, it's unclear how much the color will stand out behind the panel.

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

As is often the case with CES announcements, there's no word yet on price. But we'll learn that, as well as more details about what hardware the iBuypower Revolt 3MK3 supports as we get closer to launch, which should be sometime after March. We look forward to getting the iBuypower Revolt 3MK3 onto our test bench for a full review later this year.