Intel Shows Off Optane SSD 800p

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Intel's Optane product family is expecting. The company will give birth to a new consumer SSD that looks like the Optane Memory devices. The Optane 800P SSD will come in two capacity sizes, 58GB and 118GB, and uses a PCIe 3.0 x2 interface. The drives will arrive in an M.2 form factor.

Unlike the first Optane Memory product, the new 800P will feature low-power states to improve efficiency. The two products share the same controller. The Optane SSD 800p comes optimized for desktop performance.

Intel will also announce a new M10 series Optane Memory device with the L1.2 power state for notebooks. The rumored product explains why Intel didn't push Optane Memory for notebooks when initially released.