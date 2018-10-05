In Z390 Release, ASRock Leaks Intel's 9th Gen Naming

Today, motherboard manufacturer ASRock officially revealed its army of Z390 motherboards to house Intel's next line of Core CPUs. Of particular interest is the branding that ASRock used to describe the chips, referring to them as 9th generation. Before this, the branding of these chips remained unconfirmed, with a leaked slide previously having them titled as 9000-series under the 8th gen umbrella. But with ASRock's latest listing, it seems the chips will, indeed, be considered 9th generation.

Of course, in addition to this chip naming leak, there's also the introduction of a pile of new ASRock motherboards.

ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming Motherboards

With the launch of the new Z390 chipset, ASRock has finally wheeled its ancient Fatal1ty gaming brand into retirement and replaced it with the brand new Phantom Gaming monicker. The latest Z390 Phantom Gaming series of motherboards retain a classic black and red look and comes with the brand's Polychrome RGB lighting system. There is a total of six different models.

The ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 9 proudly wears the flagship badge for this generation and has every right to do so. The motherboard employs a sturdy 12-phase power delivery subsystem and ASRock's own Hyper BCLK Engine II for enhanced stability, performance and overclocking potential. It also supports up to 64GB of memory and DDR4 speeds up to 4,266MHz through overclocking. However, the motherboard's most distinctive feature is the 2.5G Ethernet port, which boosts networking performance up to 2.5 times as compared to a standard Gigabit port.

Currently, ASRock is one of the few manufacturers to have a Mini-ITX Z390 motherboard in its arsenal. The ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac comes with everything that you would expect from a tiny, high-end motherboard. It can accommodate up to 32GB of memory, DDR4 speeds over 4,500MHz and two high-speed M.2 NVMe SSDs.

ASRock Z390 Taichi Motherboards

ASRock hasn't forgotten about aficionados of its high-end Taichi motherboards. The Z390 Taichi Ultimate and Z390 Taichi motherboards incorporate the exact 12-phase power delivery subsystem and Hyper BCLK Engine II as found on the Z390 Phantom Gaming models. The biggest difference between the Ultimate and Standard products is that the Ultimate ones come with a 10 Gigabit LAN port based on Aquantia's AQC107 controller.

ASRock didn't reveal the pricing or availability of its Z390 motherboards.