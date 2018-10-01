Amazon Lists Intel's Core i9-9900K For $582.50, New Packaging (Updated)

Amazon US has listed Intel's Core i9-9900K, the company's long-anticipated response to AMD's Ryzen, for $582.50. It's also Intel's first eight-core 16-thread processor for the mainstream desktop. Twitter user @momomo_us posted a screenshot of the packaging this morning, and after a bit of digging, we found the full listing.
The listing also reveals Intel's new packaging, which appears to be a translucent new dodecahedron, meaning it is shaped like a d12 die (twelve-sided). Intel's new Core i9-9900K packaging is obviously a direct response to AMD's impressive Threadripper packaging that has set a new bar for the processor market.
We can see a latch/hinge on one of the panels that provides access to the processor. There also appears to be a housing in the center of the package for the processor. Intel doesn't provide coolers with its high-end processors, so the large packaging likely only has the processor inside. In either case, the new packaging is a welcome addition, particularly when you plunk down $582.50 for a new processor.
Amazon lists the Core i9-9900K as out of stock and doesn't list a ship date. The listing also confirms that the processor boosts up to 5.0 GHz, which is impressive for an eight-core processor.
The Core i9-9900K will work with existing Z370 motherboards, but we also know that Intel has the Z390 chipset waiting in the wings. We've come across quite a few details about the new processors, which you can find in their entirety here.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Frequency
|Boost Frequency
|Cache
|TDP
|Core i9-9900K
|8 / 16
|3.6GHz
|5GHz (1 / 2 Core)4.8GHz (4 Core)4.7GHz (6 / 8 Core)
|16MB
|95W
|Core i7-9700K
|8 / 8
|3.6GHz
|4.9GHz (1 Core)4.8GHz (2 Core)4.7GHz (4 Core)4.6GHz (6 / 8 Core)
|12MB
|95W
|Core i5-9600K
|6 / 6
|3.7GHz
|4.6GHz (1 Core)4.5GHz (2 Core)4.4GHz (4 Core)4.3GHz (6 Core)
|9MB
|95W
|Core i5-9600
|6 / 6
|3.1GHz
|4.5GHz
|9MB
|65W
|Core i5-9500
|6 / 6
|3GHz
|4.3GHz
|9MB
|65W
|Core i5-9400
|6 / 6
|2.9GHz
|4.1GHz
|9MB
|65W
|Core i5-9400T
|6 / 6
|1.8GHz
|3.4GHz
|9MB
|35W
|Core i3-9300
|TBA (4/4)
|TBA
|TBA
|6MB
|65W
|Core i3-9300T
|TBA (4/4)
|TBA
|TBA
|6MB
|35W
|Core i3-9100
|4 / 4
|3.7GHz
|3.7GHz
|6MB
|65W
|Core i3-9100T
|TBA (4/4)
|TBA
|TBA
|6MB
|35W
|Core i3-9000
|4 / 4
|3.7GHz
|3.7GHz
|6MB
|65W
|Core i3-9000T
|TBA (4/4)
|TBA
|TBA
|6MB
|35W
According to the latest leaked information, Intel's newest progeny also comes with the benefit of Indium solder between the heatspreader and the die, which will undoubtedly ease the cooling burden during overclocking. The processors' 5.0 GHz Turbo Boost certainly bodes well for those pursuits, too. The increasing amount of leaked information about the Core i9-9900K, not to mention the Amazon listing, means you'll see the review on these pages soon.
Looks like I'll just get an 8700k to replace my aging 4690k
I'm sorry...but anyone who's concerned about the packaging that their CPU is shipped in, which is going straight into the trash anyway once you build your machine, has the wrong priorities when it comes to purchasing PC equipment.
Indeed, do all the buyers a favor and chop 5 bucks off the oem price and ship it in the cheapest, but safe, packaging you can come up with.
Man. I still got a 4.4Ghz i54690K also... It's served me well, but showing its age..
*NEVER* throw out the CPU boxes. Or at least copy down the serial numbers before you throw the box out, because if your CPU ever goes bad you will need all the numbers off those boxes to get an RMA.
Yeah I agree, the packaging is dumb, but it is the last thing to complain about on a new CPU.
The serial number should be on the heat spreader. Unless you have scratched it off...you shouldnt need the box to RMA.
That said, i personally do keep my boxes from the most recent computer hardware i buy(untill the waranty periods expire). In case i have to RMA, its nice to send it back in origional packaging. Then they cant say i have improperly packaged it.