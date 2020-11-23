Intel Optimizing Hitman 3 for CPUs With 8 or More Cores

Intel is working with developer IO Interactive to optimize the PC version of Hitman 3, the latter announced today.

IO used some odd parlance, writing that the optimizations will enhance the game "for PC players with 8+ core CPUs." We read that as eight or more CPU cores, which would make some amount of sense, since the game is launching on January 20, 2021, and we're expecting Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake desktop processors to come in Q1 of 2021. That lineup is expected to top out at eight cores, though enhancements could still work for high-end desktop (HEDT) chips. We have reached out to Intel for further clarification on the language.



Either way, IO is promising that Intel's optimizations will allow for more people in crowds, "complex destructibility" and more. The game will also feature variable rate shading, and GPU ray tracing will come later in 2021, following the game's launch.



IO Interactive develops games on its Glacier engine. Hitman 3 will conclude the "World of Assassination" trilogy and serve as the eighth game in the main series.