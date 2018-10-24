Trending

Intel M.2 Optane SSD 905P Goes Up for Pre-Order at $500

By

Intel first demonstrated the M.2 version of its Optane SSD 905P in April during Computex 2018. Making good on its promise to release the drive before the end of the year, the SSD launches on November 18.

The Intel M.2 Optane SSD 905P adheres to the M.2 22110 standard and therefore measures 22mm wide by 110mm long. The drive is built around Intel's 3D Xpoint memory and has a capacity of 380GB. Just like your typical M.2 PCIe SSD, the M.2 Optane SSD 905P utilizes a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface.

Intel hooked up with Slovenian watercooling specialist EK Waterblocks (EKWB) to outfit the M.2 Optane SSD 905P with a dark grey aluminium passive heat sink. EKWB's heat sink consists of a front cover and backplate that are attached to the SSD via stainless steel clips. Although the heat sink features a fairly compact design, it will surely prevent the M.2 Optane SSD 905P from being installed inside ultra-thin devices, such as Ultrabooks. The good news is that the heat sink is removable; however, doing so might hinder the SSD's performance.

At the time of writing, Intel hasn't released performance numbers for the M.2 Optane SSD 905P. But it's safe to say that the drive probably won't be as fast as the AIC (add-in-card) and U.2 variants, which boast sequential read and write speeds up to 2,700MB/s and 2,200MB/s, respectively, and 4K random read and write speeds up to 575,000 IOPS and 550,000 IOPS, respectively. However, the M.2 variant does consume comparably less power at idle and when active. Intel backs the M.2 Optane SSD 905P with a five-year warranty.

The Intel M.2 Optane SSD 905P 380GB (SSDPEL1D380GAX1) is currently available for preorder at Newegg for $499.99. The purchase is limited to two per customer. According to Newegg, the SSD's official launch date is November 18, and it'll probably be shipped to customers shortly afterwards.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pincher.lala.2014 24 October 2018 18:38
    do i need those expensives mobos for use it?
    Reply
  • kiniku 24 October 2018 19:16
    If you are a gamer, save your money.
    Reply
  • jpe1701 24 October 2018 19:31
    Do the optane ssd's work fine with ryzen systems or is it like the cache drives that need Intel processors to work?
    Reply
  • USAFRet 24 October 2018 19:34
    You need a *newer* system.
    But for the vast majority of use cases, this is still way too expensive for little gain.

    7x the price of SATA III SSD
    860 EVO, 500GB, $86
    https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-500GB-Internal-MZ-76E500B-AM/dp/B0781Z7Y3S

    5x the price of NVMe SSD
    970 EVO, 500GB, $140
    https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-EVO-500GB-MZ-V7E500BW/dp/B07BN4NJ2J

    905P 380GB, $500

    If you were running a data center, and needed some of these for the OS drives, or to run your SQL scripts from, sure. The price may be worth it, because it is making you actual money.
    But for any standard use, you will not see any performance increase close to 5x or 7x over the other types of SSD.

    5 years from now, they may be at a reasonable price for the average person or gamer.
    Reply
  • leoscott 24 October 2018 19:40
    Little performance gain over other good m2 SSDs and much more expensive.
    No thanks.
    Reply
  • valeman2012 24 October 2018 22:15
    You need a *newer* system.
    But for the vast majority of use cases, this is still way too expensive for little gain.

    7x the price of SATA III SSD
    860 EVO, 500GB, $86
    https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-500GB-Internal-MZ-76E500B-AM/dp/B0781Z7Y3S

    5x the price of NVMe SSD
    970 EVO, 500GB, $140
    https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-EVO-500GB-MZ-V7E500BW/dp/B07BN4NJ2J

    905P 380GB, $500

    If you were running a data center, and needed some of these for the OS drives, or to run your SQL scripts from, sure. The price may be worth it, because it is making you actual money.
    But for any standard use, you will not see any performance increase close to 5x or 7x over the other types of SSD.

    5 years from now, they may be at a reasonable price for the average person or gamer.

    I already have few Intel Optane 900P on my Workstation i9 7940X Comptuer and Gaming Computer.. (Intel Optanes 900P/905P Probably worth as much than a i9 X-Series computer)
    ;)

    The prices is the reason why customers more likely not to buy and why Micron decided to cutoff their 3D xPoint partnership.

    Reply
  • svan71 24 October 2018 22:45
    Pre order ? Just like my 9900k?
    Reply
  • Co BIY 25 October 2018 00:15
    Reviewers do report that you can feel the change in responsiveness of the system when using these drives. For people who spend all day working at a machine (40-50 hours a week) I can see that being worth it even if you are not a true power user.

    Especially if you can get the company to pay for it or write it off as an office expense.

    The article says that these m.2 drives will be slower than the add in cards. Why do they need to be ? it is the same tech and the same interface standard. I don't remember the m.2 Optane cache drives being slower.

    I believe in the movie Mad Max there was a auto shop with a sign that read : Speed is money, how fast do you want to go?
    Reply
  • USAFRet 25 October 2018 00:26
    "feel the change", from what previous setup?
    HDD->SSD...huge change
    SSD->NVMe....not so much. Much smaller change.
    NVMe->Optane...We're chasing diminishing returns here.
    Reply
  • Co BIY 25 October 2018 00:59
    The reviewers said more than SSD->NVMe. So not diminishing.
    Reply