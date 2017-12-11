Trending

Intel Announces Celeron, Pentium Gold And Silver Processors

Intel announced new Pentium and Celeron Silver processors. Intel issued a product change notification last month that outlined plans to change the existing Pentium lineup over to Gold branding, but today the company expanded the lineup to include Silver models and also unveiled six new processors.

The Pentium Gold processors are already on the market and include the Kaby Lake G4560 and 4620. Those processors marked the debut of Hyper-Threading with Intel's Pentium lineup. We expect Intel to add Coffee Lake models to the Pentium Gold lineup, possibly with more cores to fend off AMD's APUs, in the near future.

The new Pentium and Celeron Silver SoCs feature the Gemini Lake architecture, which replaces the Apollo Lake lineup. The new processors address the mobile and desktop space, so they encompass laptops, 2-in-1s, all-in-one PCs, mini-PCs, and desktops. Intel claims the new processors offer 58% more performance in productivity applications compared to four-year-old PCs, which is roughly the update cadence for this class of processor.

Pentium And Celeron DesktopIntel Pentium Silver J5005Intel Celeron J4105Intel Celeron J4005
TDP10W10W10W
Base Frequency1.5 GHz1.5 GHz2.0 GHz
Boost Frequency2.8 GHz2.5 GHz2.7 GHz
Cores/Threads4 / 44 / 42 / 2
Cache4MB4MB4MB
Memory Channels222
Memory TypeDDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Graphics FrequencyUp to 800 MHzUp to 750 MHzUp to 700 MHz
Intel UHD GraphicsGraphics 605 / 18 EUUHD Graphics 600 / 12 EUUHD Graphics 600 / 12 EU
PCIe LanesPCIe 2.0 x6PCIe 2.0 x6PCIe 2.0 x6

The 14nm processors employ the Goldmont Plus microarchitecture (of Atom fame). The 10W Pentium Silver J5005 features a higher boost and more capable graphics than its quad-core Celeron counterpart. The SoCs support 2x2 802.11AC network chips with 160MHz channels. That provides up to Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds. The processors also feature 6 lanes of PCie 2.0 connectivity.

The new Goldmont Plus architecture offers several new enhancements over its Goldmont predecessor. According to the block diagram posted by CNXSoft, the SoCs offer plenty of connectivity options. Highlights include up to 18EUs for the Gen9 graphics. Improvements include an integrated native HDMI 2.0 controller, VP9 10-bit Profile2 hardware encoding, and an improvement from 3-way decode to 4-way. CNXSoft claims the increased wider pipeline, increased cache, and GoldMont Plus cores could offer from 10 to 15% more performance than the Apollo Lake processors.

Pentium And Celeron MobileIntel Pentium Silver N5000Intel Celeron N4100Intel Celeron N4000
TDP6W6W6W
Base Frequency1.1 GHz1.1 GHz1.1 GHz
Max. Frequency2.7 GHz2.4 GHz2.6GHz
Cores/Threads4 / 44 / 42 / 2
Cache4MB4MB4MB
Memory Channels222
Memory TypeDDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Graphics FrequencyUp to 750MHZUp to 700MHzUp to 650MHz
Intel UHD Graphics / EUGraphics 605 / 18 EUUHD Graphics 600 / ?UHD Graphics 600 / ?
PCIe LanesPCIe 2.0 x6PCIe 2.0 x6PCIe 2.0 x6

Intel is also debuting its Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) technology, which adjusts displays in less-than-optimum lighting conditions, for the processors. 

Notebooks featuring the processors already surfaced at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair in October, and though details are scant, it won't be long until we see a wave of announcements from the major OEMs. Intel says to expect models to hit the market in Q1 2018.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 11 December 2017 18:28
    The processors also feature 6 lanes of PCie 2.0 connectivity.
    Still? C'mon, Intel. These are launching in 2018, which should also see the arrival of PCIe 4.0. On a more practical level, NVMe and dGPUs are two good reasons to have 3.0 in these SoCs. Otherwise, they're not bad for the money.
  • RememberThe5th 11 December 2017 18:49
    Now the old generation comes $ :)
  • cmvrgr 11 December 2017 20:29
    super for gpd pocket 2
  • cmvrgr 11 December 2017 20:30
    nice cpus for gpd pocket 2
  • wifiburger 12 December 2017 00:02
    haha that's it ? just wifi on the cpu die ? seriously, !
    Reply
  • alextheblue 12 December 2017 03:51
    20472795 said:
    The processors also feature 6 lanes of PCie 2.0 connectivity.
    Still? C'mon, Intel. These are launching in 2018, which should also see the arrival of PCIe 4.0. On a more practical level, NVMe and dGPUs are two good reasons to have 3.0 in these SoCs. Otherwise, they're not bad for the money.
    You're expecting too much out of these Pentium/Celeron-branded Atom SoCs. Only the Gold is Core based. Instead of NVMe think eMMC. Also dGPUs? I don't think that's worth thinking about, not on these superbudget Atoms.
  • alextheblue 12 December 2017 03:58
    20473243 said:
    super for gpd pocket 2
    If they build a new one they should at least stick a Pentium Gold or other Core-based "Y" series chip in it. Or drop the price.
  • frodo29479 12 December 2017 05:01
    The GNA block is described here https://sigport.org/documents/implementation-efficient-low-power-deep-neural-networks-next-generation-intel-client
  • bit_user 12 December 2017 06:50
    20474382 said:
    20472795 said:
    The processors also feature 6 lanes of PCie 2.0 connectivity.
    Still? C'mon, Intel. These are launching in 2018, which should also see the arrival of PCIe 4.0. On a more practical level, NVMe and dGPUs are two good reasons to have 3.0 in these SoCs. Otherwise, they're not bad for the money.
    You're expecting too much out of these Pentium/Celeron-branded Atom SoCs.
    I disagree. The CPUs do have enough horsepower to drive entry-level discrete GPUs.

    20474382 said:
    Instead of NVMe think eMMC.
    The 6 W variants show up in many low-cost notebooks that probably have a x2 M.2 slot and would therefore benefit from PCIe 3.0.

    20474382 said:
    Also dGPUs? I don't think that's worth thinking about, not on these superbudget Atoms.
    They've come a long way, since the original Atom. Think Core2, and you're in the right ballpark.

    It's a shame Tom's won't review anything Goldmont-based. I keep asking, but they won't touch it. Here's a nice little HTPC board based on the top-end of the current generation:

    http://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/J4205-ITX/index.us.asp
  • Olle P 12 December 2017 09:44
    I wonder if this new naming scheme is intended to add even more confusion in the low end segment...?
