Intel's Core i9-12900KS May Finally Launch On April 5

Intel posted a tweet yesterday sharing the date for an upcoming live stream it is preparing that looks to be the launch event for the Core i9-12900KS. The primary discussion piece for the live stream will be the i9-12900KS, along with building four PCs during the live stream. The live stream will take place on April 5th at 12 PM PT, which happens to be next week.

If we had to guess, the four new PCs would be packing the Core i9-12900KS in celebration of the processor's release.

The Core i9-12900KS flaunts a boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz with an all-core turbo frequency of 5.2 GHz. It's the only difference between the "KS" and standard "K" models. These impressive core frequencies look amazing in early benchmark leaks, but the performance isn't better over the 12900K. The additional core frequencies only give the Core i9-12900KS an 11% higher multi-threaded score in Geekbench 5, with an even worse 4% performance boost for the single-core results. Nevertheless, the Core i9-12900KS continues to be faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X, at least in Cinebench R23.

Join us as we build 4 PCs with industry experts and talk about the 12th Gen processor family features and its newest member!📅 April 5, 2022⌚ 12PM PT & 3PM ETTune in here: https://t.co/c2XGOm9PJC pic.twitter.com/Cs2Gl9oVQrMarch 26, 2022 See more

Pricing doesn't look that good either, as it'll reportedly be $200 over the Core i9-12900K's $599 MSRP at the very minimum. Newegg briefly listed the Core i9-12900KS for $799.99. A steep price for such small performance gains.

But, perhaps the strangest thing surrounding the Core i9-12900KS right now is its availability. Technically, Intel has not officially released the new special edition SKU, but two weeks ago, we found reports showing some customers already receiving Core i9-12900KS in full retail format -- somehow.

We aren't sure how many people were able to buy the CPU, or in what region for that matter. But, with how quiet the past two weeks have been on the subject, we suspect a retailer accidentally sold Core i9-12900KS chips or something along those lines.

Intel may finally launch the Core i9-12900KS on April 5th, or somewhere close to that date. In any event, motherboard vendors have already laid the groundwork for the Core i9-12900K, so the special edition chip will drop into existing LGA1700 motherboards seamlessly when it hits the market.