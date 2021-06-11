Trending

Intel's Enthusiast-Grade Core i9-11900KB Tiger Lake CPU Benchmarked

i9-11900KB shows its might in Intel NUC 11 Extreme "Beast Canyon"

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

Benchmarks for Intel's mysterious Core i9-11900KB "Tiger Lake" desktop CPU surfaced today. Testing of Team Blue's upcoming NUC 11 Extreme "Beast Canyon" show the CPU performing similarly to Intel's socketed eight-core Core i9-11900K "Rocket Lake." 

The i9-11900KB looks to compete against the best CPUs with an octa-core chip with Hyper-Threading, clock speeds of 3.3 / 4.9 / 5.3 GHz, 24MB of cache and a 65W TDP. The NUC tested also uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Someone with access to the system posted its results in the 3DMark TimeSpy and Fire Strike benchmarks. While 3DMark does not represent performance in real-world games and applications, it still demonstrates overall capabilities of a PC. 

Considering specifications of the Core i9-11900KB, it makes sense to compare it to a similarly configured system powered by the i9-11900K (8C/16T, 2.5 / 5.0/ 5.2 GHz, 16MB, 65W).

i9-11900KB 'Tiger Lake' vs. i9-11900K 'Rocket Lake'

Core i9-11900KB + GeForce RTX 3060Core i9-11900 + GeForce RTX 3060
Time Spy8,4209,089
Time Spy | CPU10,87211,064
Time Spy | GPU8,0988,812
Fire Strike19,02019,898
Fire Strike | GPU20,52322,002
Fire Strike | Physics25,57125,260
Fire Strike | Combined9,8379,777

While the Core i9-11900KB has a higher base frequency, rather high burst clocks and a larger cache, it still couldn't beat the Core i9-11900K in the 3DMark Time Spy CPU test. But that's likely because a better power supply and cooling allowed the latter to work at higher clocks for longer time. 

Meanwhile, the Tiger Lake chip slightly outperformed the Rocket Lake in the 3DMark Fire Strike Physics test. 

Intel's NUC 11 Extreme "Beast Canyon" doesn't have a price or release date yet but promises to be considerably smaller than standard desktop PCs, so still being able to offer CPU performance on par with bigger systems would be a big deal. Yet, graphics cards will unlikely hit their maximum boost clocks in a small form factor system, due to cooling constraints.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • JamesJones44 11 June 2021 17:49
    The benchmarks are interesting, but not surprising given the clocks. One would expect them to be slightly less given they are clocked lower with a similar architecture on a shrunk node.

    I'm much more interested in the thermals and power draw. It might give some insight as to what to expect with Alder Lake. Hopefully that information comes out soon.
