Intel's Enthusiast-Grade Core i9-11900KB Tiger Lake CPU Benchmarked

Benchmarks for Intel's mysterious Core i9-11900KB "Tiger Lake" desktop CPU surfaced today. Testing of Team Blue's upcoming NUC 11 Extreme "Beast Canyon" show the CPU performing similarly to Intel's socketed eight-core Core i9-11900K "Rocket Lake."

The i9-11900KB looks to compete against the best CPUs with an octa-core chip with Hyper-Threading, clock speeds of 3.3 / 4.9 / 5.3 GHz, 24MB of cache and a 65W TDP. The NUC tested also uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Someone with access to the system posted its results in the 3DMark TimeSpy and Fire Strike benchmarks. While 3DMark does not represent performance in real-world games and applications, it still demonstrates overall capabilities of a PC.

Considering specifications of the Core i9-11900KB, it makes sense to compare it to a similarly configured system powered by the i9-11900K (8C/16T, 2.5 / 5.0/ 5.2 GHz, 16MB, 65W).

i9-11900KB 'Tiger Lake' vs. i9-11900K 'Rocket Lake'

Core i9-11900KB + GeForce RTX 3060 Core i9-11900 + GeForce RTX 3060 Time Spy 8,420 9,089 Time Spy | CPU 10,872 11,064 Time Spy | GPU 8,098 8,812 Fire Strike 19,020 19,898 Fire Strike | GPU 20,523 22,002 Fire Strike | Physics 25,571 25,260 Fire Strike | Combined 9,837 9,777

While the Core i9-11900KB has a higher base frequency, rather high burst clocks and a larger cache, it still couldn't beat the Core i9-11900K in the 3DMark Time Spy CPU test. But that's likely because a better power supply and cooling allowed the latter to work at higher clocks for longer time.

Meanwhile, the Tiger Lake chip slightly outperformed the Rocket Lake in the 3DMark Fire Strike Physics test.

Intel's NUC 11 Extreme "Beast Canyon" doesn't have a price or release date yet but promises to be considerably smaller than standard desktop PCs, so still being able to offer CPU performance on par with bigger systems would be a big deal. Yet, graphics cards will unlikely hit their maximum boost clocks in a small form factor system, due to cooling constraints.