InWin Launches $999 928 Super-Tower

Budget case maker made Internet-famous for its anti-budget flagship models InWin is at it again with its new 928 super tower. This one doesn’t feature any pneumatic arms or open frames, but instead appears to be a stylish place to put your oversized motherboard and associated hardware.

How oversized? InWin says it will support boards up to 14 x 14 inches, which is far greater than the 12 x 13 (deep) inches of EATX and SSI EEB. It even has eight expansion slots, just in case you want to install an old XL-ATX board or hang a graphics card from the bottom slot of your ATX/EATX/SSE EEB unit.

Large motherboard support does not even begin to describe the enormity of the 928. It's wide enough that an EATX motherboard could be installed sideways. The case's 22.9 x 13.3 x 26.3 inch (582 x 337 x 668mm) dimensions includes space for additional fans behind graphics cards up to 480mm in length.

Constructed out of thick aluminum and tempered glass and outfitted with both USB 3.1 Gen2 and dual USB 3.0 ports, the $999, 51-pound (23.2kg) unit goes up for sale on May 16 at the InWin eStore.

Photo Credit: InWin

