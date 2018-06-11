Klevv Is Working To Finalize The First RGB M.2 NVMe SSD

Klevv is preparing an RGB M.2 NVMe SSD based on the Silicon Motion SM2263 architecture called the CRAS X RGB. The 4-channel drive uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 host interface with assistance from a DRAM buffer (the SM2263XT is the DRAMless version). The heatsink on the display drive was not finalized, but a representative told us to expect something very similar with defused lighting.

The architecture doesn't matter too much; the big draw here is the RGB LED feature. Klevv is working on a solution to address the disco lighting. The PCIe bus and NVMe protocol are quite different from USB and system memory, so a new software suite will need to communicate commands to the drive. NVMe was designed to streamline commands to reduce latency, so there is very little to play with to make the drive addressable RGB, and Klevv is determined to build RGB communication to the controller without attaching a cable and header to an already cable-less drive.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Klevv also designed matching system memory coming to market under the CRAS X RGB name. This memory supports the Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light software. The clock speed and timings are not known at this time but the demo showed up to 45,663 MB/s read and 52,370 MB/s write speed--much faster than the SSD reading 1,752 MB/s and writing 1,486 MB/s with 128KB sequential data.