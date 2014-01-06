ThinkPad 8 Tablet With Intel Bay Trail Starts at $400

The ThinkPad 8 offers three unique modes: Desktop, Tablet, and Tent. As you can probably imagine, Tablet Mode is the device by itself, while Desktop Mode requires an optional (i.e., not included) keyboard base. Tent Mode also requires an accessory, Lenovo's Quickshot Cover.

The ThinkPad 8 comes equipped with Intel's Z3770 (Bay Trail) quad-core CPU clocked to 2.4 GHz and Intel HD Graphics, with 2 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of SSD storage, and an 8.3-inch 1920 x 1200 FHD display with 10-point multi-touch. Then there are the usual bells and whistles: WiFi, optionally 4G/3G, rear- and front-facing cameras (8-megapixel and 2-megapixel, respectively). There's also MicroUSB 3.0, MicroSD, MicroHDMI, and MicroSIM (for 3G models).

Pricing will start at $399 when the device becomes available later this month.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.